Ottawa crackdown: police arrest 100 after 3-week protest

OTTAWA, Ontario — Police arrested scores of demonstrators and towed away autos Friday in Canada’s besieged capital, and a stream of vehicles began leaving beneath the strain, elevating authorities’ hopes for an finish to the three-week protest in opposition to the nation’s COVID-19 restrictions.

By night, a minimum of 100 folks had been arrested, totally on mischief costs, and practically two dozen autos had been towed, together with all of these blocking one of many metropolis’s main streets, authorities stated. One officer had a minor harm, however no protesters had been harm, interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell stated.

Police “continue to push forward to take control of our streets,” he stated, including: “We will work day and night until this is completed.”

Those arrested included 4 protest leaders. One obtained bail whereas the others remained jailed.

The crackdown on the self-styled Freedom Convoy started within the morning, when a whole bunch of police, some in riot gear and a few carrying computerized weapons, descended into the protest zone and started main demonstrators away in handcuffs by means of the snowy streets as holdout truckers blared their horns.

Tow truck operators — sporting neon-green ski masks, with their corporations’ decals taped over on their vehicles to hide their identities — arrived beneath police escort and began eradicating the a whole bunch of huge rigs, campers and different autos parked shoulder-to-shoulder close to Parliament. Police smashed by means of the door of a minimum of one RV camper earlier than hauling it away.

Scuffles broke out in locations, and police repeatedly went nose-to-nose with the protesters and pushed the group again amid cries of “Freedom!” and the singing of the nationwide anthem, “O Canada.” Later police on horses had been used to push again the group for a time.

Police stated late within the afternoon that protesters had assaulted officers and tried to take their weapons. Some started dismantling tools at a stage the place they’d performed music for weeks, saying they did not need it to get destroyed.

Many protesters stood their floor within the face of one of many greatest police enforcement actions in Canada’s historical past, with officers drawn from across the nation.

“Freedom was never free,” stated trucker Kevin Homaund, of Montreal. “So what if they put the handcuffs on us and they put us in jail?”

But a gradual procession of vehicles started leaving Parliament Hill within the afternoon.

“There are indications we are now starting to see progress,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.

Police would not disclose how many protesters or vehicles remained downtown. All indications were that police would be working into the weekend to clear the area.

The capital and its paralyzed streets represented the movement’s last stronghold after weeks of demonstrations and blockades that shut down border crossings into the U.S. and created one of the most serious tests yet for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They also shook Canada’s reputation for civility, with some blaming America’s influence.

Authorities had hesitated to move against the protests, in part because of fears of violence. The demonstrations have drawn right-wing extremists and veterans, some of them armed.

With police and the government facing accusations that they let the protests get out of hand, Trudeau on Monday invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act. That gave law enforcement extraordinary authority to declare the blockades illegal, tow away trucks, arrest the drivers, suspend their licenses and freeze their bank accounts.

Ottawa police made their first move to end the occupation late Thursday with the arrest of two key protest leaders. They also sealed off much of the downtown area to outsiders to prevent them from coming to the aid of the protesters.

The emergency act enabled law enforcement authorities to compel tow truck companies to assist. Ottawa police said earlier that they couldn’t find tow truck drivers willing to help because they either sympathized with the movement or feared retaliation.

As police worked to dismantle the siege, Pat King, one of the protest leaders, told truckers, “Please stay peaceful,” while also threatening the livelihoods of the tow truck operators.

“You are committing career suicide,” King warned on Facebook. “We know where the trucks came from.”

King himself was later arrested by officers who surrounded him in his automotive.

Ottawa police had made it clear for days that they had been making ready to retake the streets. On Friday, even because the operation was underway, police issued one other spherical of warnings by way of social media and loudspeaker, providing protesters another probability to go away and keep away from arrest.

Some locked arms as a substitute as officers fashioned a line to push them again.

Dan Holland, a protester from London Ontario, packed up his automotive as police closed in. “I don’t want to get beat up by this police,” he stated.

Children bundled up in coats and hats stood amid the group. Police stated the protesters had put the children within the center within the confrontation.

The Freedom Convoy demonstrations initially centered on Canada’s vaccine requirement for truckers coming into the nation however quickly morphed right into a broad assault on COVID-19 precautions and Trudeau’s authorities.

Ottawa residents complained of being harassed and intimidated by the truckers and obtained a courtroom injunction to cease their incessant honking.

Trudeau portrayed the protesters as members of a “fringe” aspect. Canadians have largely embraced the nation’s COVID-19 restrictions, with the overwhelming majority vaccinated, together with an estimated 90% of the nation’s truckers. Some of the vaccine and masks mandates imposed by the provinces are already falling away quickly.

The greatest border blockade, on the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, disrupted the circulation of auto components between the 2 nations and compelled the trade to curtail manufacturing. Authorities lifted the siege final weekend after arresting dozens of protesters.

The ultimate border blockade, in Manitoba, throughout from North Dakota, ended peacefully on Wednesday.

The protests have been cheered on and obtained donations from conservatives within the U.S.

Gillies reported from Toronto. Associated Press author John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio, contributed.