Ottawa police announce safety measures as protests over vaccine mandates carry into second weekend
The truckers oppose a current mandate requiring drivers getting into Canada to be totally vaccinated or face testing and quarantine necessities. The group can be protesting different well being restrictions, together with masks mandates and Covid-19 lockdowns, CNN beforehand reported.
Some demonstrators have been threatening and harassing locals, officers stated, together with reviews of homophobic and racist conduct, as Ottawa has turn into a hotspot for protesters objecting to the vaccine mandates, in line with CNN’s earlier reporting.
The police service’s security plan is comprised of 4 elements aimed toward rising personnel, enhancing intelligence, hardening the border of the protest space, and investigating all felony acts, in line with a police service launch.
Ottawa police will deploy about 150 uniformed and non-uniformed officers to patrol the most-affected neighborhoods, together with Centretown, Sandy Hill, Lowerton and Byward Market, in line with the assertion.
These measures are efficient instantly, in line with police.
“The hatred, violence, and illegal acts that Ottawa residents and businesses have endured over the last week is unacceptable in any circumstance. The Ottawa Police Service and the City of Ottawa are bringing significantly greater resources to restore order, hold offenders to account and protect our neighbourhoods,” the police service stated in its launch. “This remains a very volatile and very dangerous demonstration.”