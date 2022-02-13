Ottawa police announce safety measures as protests over vaccine mandates carry into second weekend

The truckers oppose a current mandate requiring drivers getting into Canada to be totally vaccinated or face testing and quarantine necessities. The group can be protesting different well being restrictions, together with masks mandates and Covid-19 lockdowns, CNN beforehand reported.

Some demonstrators have been threatening and harassing locals, officers stated, together with reviews of homophobic and racist conduct, as Ottawa has turn into a hotspot for protesters objecting to the vaccine mandates, in line with CNN’s earlier reporting.

The police service’s security plan is comprised of 4 elements aimed toward rising personnel, enhancing intelligence, hardening the border of the protest space, and investigating all felony acts, in line with a police service launch.

Ottawa police will deploy about 150 uniformed and non-uniformed officers to patrol the most-affected neighborhoods, together with Centretown, Sandy Hill, Lowerton and Byward Market, in line with the assertion.