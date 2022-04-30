Ottawa police make 7 arrests and tow 24 vehicles during Rolling Thunder bike rally weekend | CNN





Ottawa police arrested seven individuals and towed 24 autos Friday because the Rolling Thunder bike rally received underway within the Canadian capital.

In a press release, police didn’t point out the rally by identify however mentioned they have been responding to “demonstrations” within the metropolis.

Residents have been on edge forward of the occasion following the so-called Freedom Convoy protests earlier this yr that lasted weeks.

“There have been no reported injuries, and police remain in full control of city streets,” police mentioned within the assertion.

More than 500 individuals have been anticipated to journey to Ottawa this weekend, based on occasion organizers.

Law enforcement officers have been bracing for protests.

Participants have been warned by police that displaying symbols of hate like swastikas “will result in charges.” The company additionally cautioned that “the targeting of any community events will result in a police and enforcement response.”

The metropolis was paralyzed by the Freedom Convoy protests in January.

They started with truckers who opposed the Covid-19 vaccine mandate that directed all Canadian truckers crossing the US-Canadian border to be absolutely vaccinated or face quarantine of their properties for 2 weeks after they returned.

Eventually, the protests drew others who opposed coronavirus restrictions on the time.

Hundreds of autos shaped convoys that converged on Ottawa, and plenty of pedestrian protesters joined the autos. The demonstration clogged the downtown space in addition to key routes between the US and Canada.

The protests in the end dissipated after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, ensuing within the arrests of protesters and the elimination of autos and blockades.