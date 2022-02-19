Americas

Ottawa protesters clash with police over mandates

Prince Abraham
Associated Press

Ottawa crackdown: police arrest dozens after 3-week protest

Police arrested scores of demonstrators and towed away automobiles Friday in Canada’s besieged capital, and a stream of vehicles began leaving underneath the stress, elevating authorities’ hopes for an finish to the three-week protest towards the nation’s COVID-19 restrictions. One officer had a minor harm, however no protesters have been harm, interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell stated. The crackdown on the self-styled Freedom Convoy started within the morning, when a whole bunch of police, some in riot gear and a few carrying computerized weapons, descended into the protest zone and commenced main demonstrators away in handcuffs by the snowy streets as holdout truckers blared their horns.



