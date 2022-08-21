‘Our hearts are heavy’- Another KZN activist gunned down inside his home | News24

Yet one other land activist in KwaZulu-Natal has been gunned down.

Lindokuhle Mnguni, eKhenana Commune chairperson and a member of Abahlali baseMjondolo (AbM) was killed inside his house on Saturday morning.

The organisation says that is the third of its leaders to be assassinated this 12 months.

eKhenana Commune chairperson Lindokuhle Mnguni was gunned down at his house in Cato Manor outdoors Durban within the early hours of Saturday morning, whereas his girlfriend is combating for her life in hospital.

He was a part of the political organisation Abahlali baseMjondolo (AbM), the black working-class shack dwellers’ motion based in 2005.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, two unknown males opened fired on the couple.

“A 28-year-old man was fatally wounded, whilst his girlfriend was rushed to hospital. A case of murder and attempted murder is being investigated by police,” said Ngcobo.

The organisation condemned the gruesome attack on its leader, describing Mnguni as an “inspirational chief in our motion”.

“Our hearts are heavy. We are mourning one other lack of an ideal chief,” it mentioned in a social media submit.

It mentioned Mnguni is the third chief this 12 months to be assassinated; Ayanda Ngila was killed in March and Nokuthula Mabaso in May.

News24 reported the KZN provincial Community Policing Forum (CPF) board was involved about activists and crime fighters coming underneath assault after Mthunzi Mathenjwa, the chairperson of the KZN provincial CPF board was overtly shot and killed outdoors his house greater than every week in the past.

Mathenjwa was killed within the Eniwe space in Empangeni after he tried to research why a suspicious automobile was parked outdoors his house on 11 August. He was elected to the board in 2017.

Dawood Chirwa, spokesperson for the KZN CPF board, described Mathenjwa as a devoted crime fighter who served all residents.

“Crime in South Africa was out of control,” said Chirwa at the time.

He said there were concerns about the rise in illegal firearms and targeting of activists.

“I believe after the unrest of July, these looters bought firearms, there are a number of [illegal guns] round getting used on this method. If they see you’re an activist, they’ll comply with you with out you understanding.

“If you especially look at things like murder, attempted murder, and gender-based violence, we have a lot of issues. Just also look at the recent tragic murders of people in liquor outlets and house robberies. Our people can only take so much,” mentioned Chirwa on the time.

It’s understood that Mathenjwa will probably be buried on Saturday.

In his News24 column in May, Ebrahim Harvey, an unbiased political author, analyst and writer, mentioned 23 activists of AbM had been assassinated and that in Durban thera aware and premeditated marketing campaign to destroy AbM through the years.

“AbM, certainly the largest, most independent, militant and progressive social movement in post-apartheid South Africa, has been under increasing attack, especially over the past five years, which interestingly coincides with the deepening and unprecedented socioeconomic crises in Durban and the rest of the country,” Harvey beforehand reported.

Harvey is of the opinion that these assaults are “clearly orchestrated violence”, because the motion has roughly 100 000 members.

According to Harvey, the growing violence in opposition to AbM additionally coincides with growing factionalist killings throughout the ANC in Durban with most of its killings occurring throughout the ANC within the province and different elements of the nation.

“Durban is indeed the killing field of ANC internecine warfare, which raises the question of which faction is responsible for the killings of AbM activists, or if it is coming from both ANC factions in Durban and also from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP),” mentioned Harvey.