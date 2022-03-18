‘Our heroes’: Madrid taxi drivers ferry Ukraine refugees to Spain

After fleeing the battle in Ukraine and reaching Warsaw by automobile and on foot, 22-year-old Khrystyna Trach had no thought how she would make it to Spain the place her sister lives.

Then she heard a few convoy of Madrid taxi drivers who had come to Poland to ship assist and ferry a gaggle of 135 Ukrainians from a Warsaw refugee centre again to Spain.

“They are our heroes,” Trach advised AFP exterior a central Madrid church the place the convoy of 29 taxis arrived within the early hours of Thursday after an epic five-day journey, pulling as much as cheers from well-wishers gathered exterior.

Most refugees are ladies and youngsters who, like Trach, have already got household or associates dwelling in Spain. With them had been 4 canines and a cat. “I am going to look for work now to get money to help my country and my family,” mentioned Trach, an orphan who left her grandparents again in Kyiv the place she labored in telesales.

She spoke in Spanish which she discovered as a toddler whereas staying with a household in Spain for 3 months.The

convoy, which included two drivers in every taxi who took turns behind the wheel, left the Spanish capital final Friday on the 6,000-kilometre (3,700-mile) round-trip.

For many, like 46-year-old Olha Shokarieva who fled the capital Kyiv along with her 15-year-old son, leaving was a bittersweet expertise. “I’m here only with my youngest son. My husband is now in Kyiv and my older

son is in (the western city of) Vinnytsia, they are staying there and fighting,” she mentioned in English. “We don’t know if we have our house anymore and we don’t know what is our future.”

After crossing Europe collectively, many drivers and their passengers hugged one another and cried as they mentioned goodbye.

‘Lives changed’

The thought sprang from a dialogue between taxi drivers in regards to the Russian bombing of Ukraine as they waited for purchasers at Madrid airport.

When one advised driving to Poland to convey again refugees, a number of others agreed, mentioned Jose Miguel Funez of the Madrid Professional Taxi Federation, who coordinated the operation.

Soon dozens had signed up. “The response was incredible. We didn’t expect this,” mentioned Funez.

Javier Hernandez, who introduced over a pair and their 12-year-old son, mentioned he “could not sit still” after watching pictures of kids and girls fleeing bombings.

When they first set off, the refugees had been initially subdued, refusing to get out when the taxi convoy paused for breaks, however after the primary day they had been “hugging us, making jokes,” mentioned the 47-year-old.

“In just a day, their lives changed. It’s very moving. It’s really nothing, it’s just driving for a few days which is what we do in Madrid.”

Organisers estimate the operation price about 50,000 euros ($55,000), principally in petrol and toll charges, with the funds raised via donations, primarily from fellow taxi drivers.

“Our people are amazing,” mentioned Jesus Andrades, 38, one of many coordinators who transported three younger Ukrainian ladies. “Some taxi drivers’ children even gave the money in their piggy banks.”

‘Do our bit’

Madrid taxi drivers have an extended observe file of serving to out throughout a disaster.

During the 2004 Madrid practice bombings which killed practically 200 individuals, taxi drivers ferried the injured to the hospital.

And when the Covid pandemic hit in spring 2020, they ran docs house-to-house or took the sick to hospital. “We are common people, and at the end of the day, I think common people help out more,” mentioned Hernandez, who as soon as lived on the road for over a yr after changing into depressed following his divorce.

More than three million individuals have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24, with Poland taking the majority of them, United Nations figures present. The Ukrainian embassy in Madrid helped choose the refugees for the convoy.

Like different drivers who took half within the convoy, 34-year-old Nuria Martinez mentioned she was able to hit the highway once more to gather extra refugees. “You can’t do anything to help sitting at home on your sofa. We all have to do our bit,” mentioned Martinez who introduced again a mom and her two-month-old child.

With hundreds arriving in Spain, it’s now believed that nearly 6,000 Ukrainians have already been processed and obtained non permanent papers in Spain. The majority of arrivals granted non permanent safety papers are in Madrid, the Andalusia and the Valencian Community.