‘Our hope is to prove her innocence’ – Thailand reduces SA woman’s drug smuggling sentence | News24

South African Ashley Oosthuizen is serving time in jail in Thailand for smuggling medication. Photo: Facebook

The Thailand authorities have lowered the sentence of SA girl arrested for smuggling medication.

Her sentence was lowered from a full life time period, to 33 years and 4 months.

Her household says they are going to be interesting her sentence.

Authorities in Thailand have lowered the sentence of a South African girl who was arrested for smuggling medication in 2020.

The enchantment courtroom in Koh Samui lowered Ashley Oosthuizen’s sentence from a full life sentence (50 – 100 years) to 33 years and 4 months.

Speaking to News24 on Saturday, Oosthuizen’s mom Lynn Blignaut stated they had been grateful for small miracles.

“We are very happy about the outcome for the moment. We did expect to just get Ashley on a plane and get her back home, however this was not the case,” she stated.

Blignaut stated they’re nonetheless awaiting the complete translation of the courtroom end result to forestall confusion brought on by the language barrier.

“As we understand, it has been reduced now from a full sentence to 33 years and four months.”

Oosthuizen has obtained a 30 day enchantment, with the hopes to be acquitted.

Blignaut stated they’re already busy with new attorneys discussing the required steps to be taken.

“Our hopes for the appeal is to prove her innocence, if possible to bring things that were left out previously into the light.”

News24 beforehand reported Oosthuizen had obtained a dying penalty sentence for worldwide drug trafficking, commuted to life in jail on 18 August 2021.

She had moved to Thailand after matriculating in 2018 and apparently secured employment as a instructor.

Blignaut stated Oosthuizen was doing nicely underneath the circumstances.

“She is a strong girl, her faith is getting stronger by the day and yes, praise him [God] for every little favour that we get,” she stated.

International Relations and Cooperation Department spokesperson Clayson Monyela beforehand informed News24: “The department, as well as the SA Embassy in Bangkok, is providing her and her family in South Africa with the standard consular assistance applicable to such cases”.

He stated the South African authorities was not able to intervene in any authorized facets, courtroom hearings and judicial processes abroad.