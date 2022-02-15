‘Our ICU is on life support’: Thousands of nurses strike over pay, working conditions

NSW at present makes use of a versatile ratio system that allows hospitals to extend staffing relying on affected person wants, a spokesperson for NSW Health mentioned. NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard informed the Herald that well being officers had been “looking closely” at issues raised by nurses. Thousands of nurses stopped work on Tuesday within the first statewide strike in a decade. Credit:Renee Nowytarger “I have made it clear I want to work with the NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association to address whatever modifications are reasonably necessary to ensure there is an appropriate number of staff in hospitals and that some nurses are not left to pick up the load for others,” Mr Hazzard mentioned. “It is obviously a difficult challenge. I will meet with the union as often as necessary, but my first step has been to talk to the Ministry of Health, and they are looking closely at the assertions put forward on a number of issues … that will be considered as we have further discussions.”

Sydney department secretary of the NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association mentioned the pandemic has been the “magnifying glass that’s exposed how dire the situation is, but the current strain we’re seeing in NSW hospitals has been coming for decades”. One nurse mentioned that for the reason that COVID-19 pandemic hit she had been haunted by the sound of sufferers crying out as she tried to get to all of them. “I drive home and hear the echo of a skull hitting the floor,” Central Coast informal nurse Lana mentioned. “There’s nothing like that sound when you know they’ve fallen because you couldn’t get there,” she mentioned, her voice cracking. Thousands of nurses stopped work on Tuesday within the first statewide strike in a decade. Credit:Peter Rae Mount Druitt emergency nurse Michael was adamant he couldn’t maintain working with so few workers. “The best level of care I can provide at the moment is Band-Aid fixes and priority nursing. That means if you’re not the sickest patient in my department you will be neglected,” he mentioned.

What are nurses asking for? Mandated nurse-to-patient ratios in NSW public hospitals

A pay rise above 2.5 per cent

A COVID-19 allowance, just like the hospital surge help allowance launched in Victoria that’s payable to all patient-facing healthcare staff in public hospitals

Stopping the state authorities’s proposed removing of a particular provision underneath the Workers Compensation Act, which might imply they should show they caught COVID-19 exterior the office. The nurses strike dominated query time on the primary parliamentary sitting day of the 12 months on Tuesday, with the opposition calling on Premier Dominic Perrottet to take a seat down with nurses’ representatives. Mr Perrottet mentioned he was “always, always happy to sit down with the unions” and that the Health Minister remained in fixed contact with officers”. “There is no doubt that many of those issues are complex in relation to ratios, in relation to pay … and we want to make sure that we provide as much support as we can for all our frontline health workers.” A NSW spokesperson mentioned the strike motion by the NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association precipitated minor disruptions and delays to well being providers all through the state.