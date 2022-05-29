‘Our jaws dropped’: Stephanie Alexander and Maggie Beer’s Tuscan adventure set to become a movie
Alexander and Beer’s wonderful journey – three teams of scholars for 9 days at a time, with solely a day or two to recuperate and plan between them, adopted by what Beer calls a three-week “house party, with revolving doors and various friends” – yielded two books: Tuscan Cookbook, co-authored by the pair and finally translated into quite a few languages (together with, to their delight, Italian); and Stephanie’s Journal, an account of a yr of main upheaval in her life that included the tough choice to shut her award-winning Melbourne restaurant.
Now, boutique manufacturing and distribution firm Arcadia, primarily based in Orange, NSW and accountable for the Netflix movie 2067, has optioned each these books, with the plan to make a film to be filmed, if all goes properly, subsequent yr – in Italy, in fact.
Think of it as a Best Exotic Marigold Cooking School, if you’ll, sprinkled with vibrant visitor characters however revolving across the two ladies and their shared love of hospitality.
“It’s a story about how friendships transform us,” says Thomson. “It’s a story of two women on the cusp of some very challenging decisions, set against the backdrop of Tuscany.”
It received’t all be Chianti and laughter, although, as their bond comes beneath stress from the pressure of all these visitors, and the looming life modifications that await upon their return to Australia.
“They’re very different personalities and this could be the time when they split up,” says Thomson. “A female friendship is akin to a love affair and a commitment, and you don’t let your friends go easily, especially when you’re in your 50s as they were then.”
Of course, the primary query anybody needs answered is who will play these titans of style?
“That’s become our parlour game,” says Alexander. “A lot of names have been tossed around, and after a couple of drinks they get more extreme.”
“You’ve got to remember we were 25 years younger,” says Beer. “So, you know, that’s a very particular casting net that can be put out.”
The alternative received’t be theirs, in fact, but when it had been, which large fish would they most prefer to land?
“Well, I can say that my neighbour rather fancied Miranda Otto for me,” says Alexander.
“And my husband Colin thought Claudia Karvan for me,” says Beer, “which I thought was the most beautiful compliment in my life”.
