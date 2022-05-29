‘Our jaws dropped’: Stephanie Alexander and Maggie Beer’s Tuscan adventure set to become a movie

Alexander and Beer’s wonderful journey – three teams of scholars for 9 days at a time, with solely a day or two to recuperate and plan between them, adopted by what Beer calls a three-week “house party, with revolving doors and various friends” – yielded two books: Tuscan Cookbook, co-authored by the pair and finally translated into quite a few languages (together with, to their delight, Italian); and Stephanie’s Journal, an account of a yr of main upheaval in her life that included the tough choice to shut her award-winning Melbourne restaurant.

Now, boutique manufacturing and distribution firm Arcadia, primarily based in Orange, NSW and accountable for the Netflix movie 2067, has optioned each these books, with the plan to make a film to be filmed, if all goes properly, subsequent yr – in Italy, in fact.

Think of it as a Best Exotic Marigold Cooking School, if you’ll, sprinkled with vibrant visitor characters however revolving across the two ladies and their shared love of hospitality.

“It’s a story about how friendships transform us,” says Thomson. “It’s a story of two women on the cusp of some very challenging decisions, set against the backdrop of Tuscany.”

It received’t all be Chianti and laughter, although, as their bond comes beneath stress from the pressure of all these visitors, and the looming life modifications that await upon their return to Australia.