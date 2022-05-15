‘Our music conquers Europe!’: Ukrainians celebrate Eurovision win

Ukraine’s victory within the Eurovision Song Contest boosted the morale of these nonetheless within the war-torn nation.

For many individuals on the streets of the Ukrainian port metropolis of Odesa, the information that the Kalush orchestra received due to well-liked assist gave individuals a cause to smile.

‘It’s essential for us as a result of it means individuals in Europe assist us,” one girl informed Euronews.

“Even other countries gave us so many votes. That’s why we feel like support from everyone from Europe”.

“We are very proud of our guys that they won Eurovision,” stated one other particular person in Odessa.

“This is very important, not only for us but for the whole of Ukrainian”.

President Zelenskyy additionally marked the significance of the win for his nation.

“Our courage impresses the world. Our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe – not the last,” he wrote on the Telegram app.

“We will do our greatest to sooner or later host the contributors and visitors of Eurovision in Ukrainian Mariupol”.

Despite celebrations throughout Ukraine, some confused that it’s extra necessary than concrete assist, reminiscent of cash and weapons, follows go well with now that their nation wants it essentially the most.

“The support yes warms our heart, but we would like to see more action…closing the sky and everything,” a girl in Odesa informed Euronews.