‘Our nation is a dark space for the poor’ – Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba | News24

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has used his Easter sermon to deal with the “darkness in our nation”.

Makgoba condemned the vigilante assaults on migrants, the human tragedy in KwaZulu-Natal, and gender-based violence.

The archbishop warned that the worst darkness was nonetheless to come back.

Delivering his Easter message at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Saturday night, Makgoba zoomed in on the overwhelming tragedy in KwaZulu-Natal, gender-based violence, vigilante assaults on migrants from different nations, and the wars raging in elements of the world.

“It is as if we are in an evening of violence, with the worst darkness still ahead of us,” he warned.

“Darkness distorts the lives of children who go to bed hungry and people who sleep in the streets of this city. Our nation is a dark space for the poor, who have been robbed by corrupt officials.

He added:

It is dark days for those who live in fear of the gangs which haunt the streets and suck young people into spirals of violence, and for learners in Gauteng and other parts of the country who are lured into eating so-called ‘space cakes’, which are stuffed with potentially addictive drugs.

“It is darkish instances for individuals who have misplaced their jobs within the pandemic, and for long-term job-seekers who’ve given up searching for work in despair, rising emotional and psychological stress for people and households,” he said.

The archbishop warned that people were only intensifying the darkness when they blamed poverty on the poor, while saying they should pull themselves together.

He warned:

We amplify darkness when we scapegoat migrants and abuse the rule of law to deal with them in a vigilante fashion.

He added: “It is a darkish time for these whose lives are devastated by home abuse and gender-based violence.”

Makgoba said that failing to do something about the violence, poverty, inequality, unjust treatment of migrants and refugees, and wars that threaten the planet’s peace, could destroy our common home.

He condemned what he called the “bare aggression” perpetrated by “the world’s nice powers”, “whether or not it’s the United States and Britain in Iraq and Afghanistan, or Russia in Ukraine”.

“When we dismiss the testimonies of others, the ache and the struggles of these consigned to the margins, after we undermine and destroy ladies, survivors, migrants, and the poor who lengthy for alternatives and justice, we do not solely diminish them. We confine ourselves to the darkness of the tomb and cease the daybreak from breaking. We demean ourselves, and most severely, we frustrate the resurrection. In the identify of God, we can not permit this.”

