Our State Said My Husband And I Have To Get Remarried. The Reason Is Ridiculous.

The writer and her husband, Tony, on their marriage ceremony day. (Photo: Courtesy of Susan Corso)

The first time somebody advised me we needed to get married once more, I did what I at all times do once I don’t like a solution I’ve acquired: I kicked it upstairs.

My husband, who’s trans, and I have been on the final step of a yr’s journey to make his authorized id match his inner id. It began with a petition to the New York Supreme Court for a authorized identify and gender change.

Once we acquired the licensed copies, the true spherical robin of authorized transformation started. One by one, I (not my husband — paperwork simply defeats him, and I really prefer it) wanted to petition numerous federal, state and native governments to make the items of paper that represent a authorized life in these instances conform to who my husband genuinely is.

There’s an order to the method that was made far easier by the LGBTQ+ Center at Ithaca College. They publish a information, primarily, to all issues authorized paperwork for households like ours.

Social Security was first. I utilized. We waited. Much earlier than my name to them had indicated, my husband’s “government name,” as he calls it, had been modified. He had a brand new Social Security Card — with the identical quantity, his correct identify and his appropriate gender.

I couldn’t actually relate to the concept of a authorities identify, or perhaps a identify I didn’t wish to take a look at anymore, however I believed I understood his anguish.

Next, on to the DVM to get an ID card. An appointment, a present of paperwork, a brand new picture and a $10 invoice, and he was good to go. It took 20 minutes.

After that, we contacted the state of his start, Connecticut, for a brand new start certificates. It was way more difficult than the federal course of ― we would have liked issues notarized, on archival paper, with documentation from a psychologist. But finally, we acquired licensed copies of his new start certificates along with his authorized identify and correct gender.

Every time a brand new piece of paper arrived, my husband radiated happiness. Finally, we have been all the way down to the final merchandise: our marriage license.

We’d handled the registrar’s workplace at City Hall in Kingston, New York, to get our license the primary time. I referred to as that workplace flush with confidence that this final step to make the whole lot conform to the precise actuality of my husband’s id could be a chunk of cake.

Instead, the lady we’d handled earlier than advised me we needed to get married once more ― a brand new license, a brand new ceremony ― after which we’d have the right identify.

That’s when, as I stated, I kicked it upstairs.

Turns out, the Department of Health is the place the registrar sends her paperwork for care and maintaining. So I checked out the web site that purported to elucidate Public Instructions for Marriage Corrections and Amendments, and skim the directions fastidiously, as one should for these kinds of issues.

First, who may make such a request? Either partner, or “anyone with a New York State court order.” We have been good to go.

Second, for what cause? The doc has a desk itemizing attainable causes. Ours was the primary one: “Correct the birth name… sex…” I needed to appropriate the identify and the gender, fairly than the “sex” — they aren’t the identical factor — however all proper, I figured I’d give the State a move simply this as soon as.

The writer and her husband’s arms, carrying their new marriage ceremony rings, on their marriage ceremony day. (Photo: Courtesy of Susan Corso)

We stuffed out the Application for Correction of Marriage (DOH-1827), submitted the required licensed copy of the start certificates, blessed Ithaca College once more, and toasted my accomplishment at dinner that evening. My husband couldn’t totally specific his pleasure.

The finish was in sight. All the paperwork could be aligned, in settlement, matching. Finally, the heartache that I noticed on my husband’s face each time he encountered that authorities identify would lastly be put to its everlasting relaxation.

We hoped to obtain the corrected certificates earlier than the top of the yr, in order that the Year of Name Change Paperwork would finish in 2021. We did hear from the DOH, but it surely was by no means what we’d anticipated. Their letter learn, partially: “Because you legally changed your name after the marriage, we cannot list this name on the marriage license.”

Wait, it will get higher.

“If you wish to obtain a marriage license showing your new name, you and your spouse would need to obtain a subsequent marriage.”

Um. What precisely occurs to the unique marriage? In reality, whose spouse am I?

And it will get even higher.

“Your original marriage date is still the date you provide to any agency, but you will need to supply both marriage licenses to prove that original marriage date and the corrected information. Otherwise, you should provide the legal name change order with the marriage license to show your name was changed after the fact.”

So which marriage certificates did you want? The one with the right date? Or the one with the right partner? It jogged my memory of the times earlier than the Defense of Marriage Act. People would ask my now-ex and me if we have been married. My reply was at all times, “Where are we?” Because it trusted which state we have been in.

Then — the pièce de résistance — they instructed, if we needed to have the license corrected as a substitute of present process a brand new marriage, that we “obtain a New York State Supreme Court Order against the NYS DOH, where the court orders our agency to make the requested change.”

It’s referred to as a Special Action, and naturally I’m going to do it. When I referred to as the clerk of the court docket to learn how, and defined what I needed and why, the lady who answered the cellphone stated, “Wow, that’s not right.”

No, it isn’t.

This final leg of paperwork induced me a visceral understanding of how demoralizing it truly is to have a reputation that doesn’t replicate your true self.

Can you think about what it might really feel prefer to face a reputation that isn’t yours day by day? How it would chip away at you, invalidating your personal expertise of your self? I couldn’t think about this earlier than, however with the whole lot we’ve been by, I now can.

The Year of Name Change Paperwork has been prolonged into 2022. And perhaps, simply perhaps, our Special Action will trigger the State of New York to vary what’s beneath this draconian paperwork. What my husband and I’ve needed to undergo is wildly totally different from what two cisgender companions in our place would have encountered. This is separate, and it’s not equal.

HuffPost acquired the next response from a NYDOH spokesperson concerning this story: “Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Health are working to address this process for New Yorkers through a bill which ‘would amend domestic relations law to allow for changes in name or gender to make it easier for New Yorkers to accurately express their gender identity.’”

Dr. Susan Corso is an omnifaith minister. She has had a non secular counseling observe for 40 years, and is the writer of many books, each fiction and nonfiction. Her non secular work is on-line here. Her fiction is here.

