‘Our team’s gone to another level’: Why Parker is so bullish about Sydney’s season

Luke Parker has credited the rise of Sydney’s subsequent technology of midfielders for giving him the liberty to enterprise ahead and add the form of attacking spark that swung Saturday night time’s AFL derby their manner.

Parker gained a report fourth Brett Kirk Medal for his match-winning five-goal performance in their 20-point win over the Giants, with 4 of them coming throughout a stretch throughout the third and fourth quarters when the sport was within the stability and he was despatched deep by coach John Longmire.

Luke Parker has now gained the Brett Kirk Medal 4 occasions – greater than another participant within the brief historical past of Sydney’s AFL derby. Credit:Getty

Longmire mentioned post-match he felt that the 29-year-old’s knack for hitting scoreboard had lengthy been under-appreciated – not less than in distinction to his ball-winning means, which the Swans co-captain is best recognized for – whereas pundits on Fox Footy mentioned Parker was changing into Sydney’s reply to GWS talisman Toby Greene.

A usually modest Parker directed the reward in direction of teammates like Ollie Florent, Isaac Heeney and James Rowbottom, who ran the midfield in his absence and are blossoming as midfielders a lot that the Swans can afford to maneuver skilled gamers like Parker and Josh Kennedy round.