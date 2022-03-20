‘Our team’s gone to another level’: Why Parker is so bullish about Sydney’s season
Luke Parker has credited the rise of Sydney’s subsequent technology of midfielders for giving him the liberty to enterprise ahead and add the form of attacking spark that swung Saturday night time’s AFL derby their manner.
Parker gained a report fourth Brett Kirk Medal for his match-winning five-goal performance in their 20-point win over the Giants, with 4 of them coming throughout a stretch throughout the third and fourth quarters when the sport was within the stability and he was despatched deep by coach John Longmire.
Longmire mentioned post-match he felt that the 29-year-old’s knack for hitting scoreboard had lengthy been under-appreciated – not less than in distinction to his ball-winning means, which the Swans co-captain is best recognized for – whereas pundits on Fox Footy mentioned Parker was changing into Sydney’s reply to GWS talisman Toby Greene.
A usually modest Parker directed the reward in direction of teammates like Ollie Florent, Isaac Heeney and James Rowbottom, who ran the midfield in his absence and are blossoming as midfielders a lot that the Swans can afford to maneuver skilled gamers like Parker and Josh Kennedy round.
“Those boys, they’re the ones who are taking their game to another level. And that’s the reason our team’s gone to another level,” Parker advised the Herald and The Age.
“When the game’s on the line, when the contest needs to be won, the boys stood up. It’s just time on the field together. Last year, you saw glimpses … being able to now have a core group of players that have really gotten to know each other, we’ve built that synergy and embraced each other’s strengths and weaknesses. It’s great for the team going forward.”
Parker’s five-goal haul equalled his earlier greatest, which got here in spherical seven of 2015 in opposition to Geelong – the aspect who the Swans will host on Friday night time on the SCG.
“It was good fun,” he mentioned. “I didn’t have to go away the 50 an excessive amount of, I performed fairly deep. It was good to get on the top of some. That’s the advantage of our workforce, we’ve obtained a good bit of depth, so we are able to change issues up if want be.