‘Our umpires missed some’: AFL says more dissent frees should have been paid
“Our message to players is that when an umpire pays a free kick, accept it and move on and our message to umpires is we encourage you to continue to pay free kicks or 50-metre penalties where players have shown dissent,” Scott stated.
“You can be surprised at a decision, but you can’t show dissent towards an umpire. You can’t question an umpire’s decision, it has been accepted in the game for far too long. Ultimately, we have let this go as an industry over a period of time and we have just got to get on with it.”
Scott stated whereas some umpires had thicker skins than others and would tolerate issues another umpires wouldn’t this created inconsistency and all umpires can be instructed to take a zero tolerance strategy to dissent.
“It’s not up to the umpires to make the rules it’s up to the umpires to adjudicate. It’s a challenge for some umpires who would prefer to pay less free kicks, but that is not their decision to make. They need to adjudicate the rules the way the AFL decide they should be adjudicated whether an umpire agrees with that or not is irrelevant,” Scott stated.
“Our message to umpires is if there is any level of dissent to pay free kicks or 50 metre penalties … Players can show emotion they just can’t argue with umpires. I don’t think it’s that difficult.”
Coaches reacting within the coaches’ field with shock and anger to umpire’s choices and being proven on the television protection was more durable to police as a result of “we don’t know what the coach is responding to” Scott stated.
He added: “In my experience some of them are umpires (incidents), some are coaches, some are players who didn’t do the right thing. But all people in leadership positions have got a responsibility to support umpires”.
Coincidentally, Giants co-captain Toby Greene is because of return to play this week after being suspended from the ultimate final yr and the primary 5 rounds this yr for contact with an umpire after he walked from the sphere remonstrating with umpire Matt Stevic after which walked by him.
In a video launched on the membership’s social media, ill-advisedly celebrating his return with “he’s back”, Greene admits he made a mistake final yr.
“What happened last year was a big stuff up, but there is lots of little things that I do and I have been working on and will continue to work on,” Greene stated.
Scott stated the sport was nonetheless about 6000 umpires quick on the neighborhood stage however the trickle down impact of the crack down on dissent was being felt with extra folks inspired to return again to umpiring or to take it up.
“It’s really important that players and umpires still have a relationship during a game – and a respectful relationship both ways – and at different times, if they ask a question, in the right manner, hopefully that doesn’t get penalised.”