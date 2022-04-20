‘Our umpires missed some’: AFL says more dissent frees should have been paid

“Our message to players is that when an umpire pays a free kick, accept it and move on and our message to umpires is we encourage you to continue to pay free kicks or 50-metre penalties where players have shown dissent,” Scott stated.

“You can be surprised at a decision, but you can’t show dissent towards an umpire. You can’t question an umpire’s decision, it has been accepted in the game for far too long. Ultimately, we have let this go as an industry over a period of time and we have just got to get on with it.”

Scott stated whereas some umpires had thicker skins than others and would tolerate issues another umpires wouldn’t this created inconsistency and all umpires can be instructed to take a zero tolerance strategy to dissent.

“It’s not up to the umpires to make the rules it’s up to the umpires to adjudicate. It’s a challenge for some umpires who would prefer to pay less free kicks, but that is not their decision to make. They need to adjudicate the rules the way the AFL decide they should be adjudicated whether an umpire agrees with that or not is irrelevant,” Scott stated.

“Our message to umpires is if there is any level of dissent to pay free kicks or 50 metre penalties … Players can show emotion they just can’t argue with umpires. I don’t think it’s that difficult.”