Our women’s team didn’t get ‘fair chance’ to qualify for World Cup – Thailand board president

With their Women’s World Cup goals dashed after the qualifying event in Zimbabwe in November was abandoned midway due to the newly detected Omicron variant, dejected Thailand gamers cried.

Their batter Natthakan Chantham shared the ache by a social media post after the staff was unable to progress to the 2022 Women’s World Cup. The cause behind not qualifying was Thailand not having ODI standing regardless that that they had crushed Full Members Zimbabwe and Bangladesh earlier than the qualifying occasion was aborted.

“The players were so disappointed,” Cricket Association of Thailand president Ravi Sehgal advised ESPNcricinfo. “We should have been given a fair chance to qualify. We couldn’t qualify for the World Cup because we don’t have an ODI ranking as we have never had ODI status.

“We have labored very exhausting to get our commonplace thus far with solely ethnic Thai gamers. But we nonetheless need assistance.”

Sehgal petitioned the ICC and board directors in December with an impassioned plea for Thailand to be granted ODI status. He didn’t get his wish but the issue is broadly set to be discussed during ICC meetings that start in Dubai on Thursday.

The ICC is looking at facilitating ODI status for certain Associates wanting to pursue the 50-over format and provide them with additional funding, while re-examining World Cup qualification pathways for Associates. Currently, being a Full Member or qualifying for the ICC Women’s Championship is the only way to get ODI status.

Last year the governing body awarded Test and ODI status for women’s teams of Full Members, but Thailand don’t have that because of the stunted growth of their men’s team (although both Afghanistan’s men’s and women’s team were given Full Member status despite there not being a functional Afghanistan Women team as such).

“Our males’s growth is not on the mark of our ladies’s, so we now have targeted on ladies who’ve completed exceptionally effectively,” Sehgal said. “The ladies’s staff might be extra assured with extra worldwide matches, particularly if they’ve alternatives to repeatedly play in opposition to the highest ten international locations.”

Additionally, there was also brief confusion over which matches had ODI status. In September 2018, the ICC said for the purposes of simplification, all matches in tournaments – such as World Cup qualifiers – where some teams have ODI status and some don’t will be considered ODIs.

Thailand and USA celebrated their ODI status during those qualifiers only for it to emerge later the qualifier matches that involved a non-ODI-status team were to be categorised as “different one-dayers”.

“This challenge is necessary as a result of Associates who deserve ODI standing ought to have it and I feel in precept it ought to have widespread assist,” said Sumod Damodar, who is an Associate Member representative on the Chief Executives’ Committee. “What occurred to Thailand was disappointing. Did Thailand benefit higher therapy? Yes. They beat two Full Members. They ought to a minimum of be given particular dispensation to get ODI standing.”

Thailand, who memorably lit up the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup, were at the top of Pool B of the qualifiers when the event was called off as the Omicron variant spread through southern Africa leading to border closures and travel restrictions.

With the tournament unable to be rescheduled, the three highest-ranked teams in the ODI rankings progressed to the World Cup and the next two got a place in an expanded ten-team Women’s Championship.

Without ODI status, Thailand missed out on both. Qualifying for the Women’s Championship would have guaranteed more matches and more funding; instead, Thailand have not played since and aren’t scheduled to return to the field until the Asian Games in September.

“We obtain solely a bit bit of presidency funding,” Sehgal said. “Our competitions are funded by native governments. We are low on native precedence as a result of there may be little industrial worth for cricket in Thailand.

“But we are now playing cricket in 23 of 70 provinces in Thailand. We are maybe the only country in the Associate world without a foreign player in our team and it started from scratch 12 years ago.”

Thailand, whose ladies’s staff is ranked tenth in T20I rankings, has turn into a rousing image of real development past the cricket heartland though considerations stay of their momentum being eroded with out constant fixtures and funding.

“Thailand is a great story for every Associate member and they provide an inspiration, especially for countries like Indonesia, Brazil and Germany who are growing,” Aminul Islam, the previous Bangladesh captain who’s now the ICC’s growth supervisor for the Asia area, stated. “They have had a good model, such as consistency of coaches and development programs, so the pillars are there for sustainable success.

“Thailand is proof that cricket is rising past British colonies and they’re constructing a cricket tradition. But they should play extra matches.”

While it is unclear how things will play out during upcoming meetings in Dubai, and when coveted ODI status might become attainable, Thailand will turn their attention to qualifying for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.

“We will do what we will to maintain going and get higher by our personal means,” Sehgal said. “We cannot cease this momentum now.”