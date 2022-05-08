Ousted federal Liberals could bolster Victorian party’s firepower

This week, some politicians prolonged the annual Comedy Festival into May. Tim Pallas cracked jokes as he revealed the state funds. Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese traded substance for satire. Sadly, no person laughed.

Despite some lame makes an attempt at zingers to raise the nation’s spirits throughout a tedious and uninspiring federal marketing campaign, domestically we noticed roles reversed after the less-than-theatrical reveal of the Victorian funds.

Treasurer Tim Pallas peruses the funds papers forward of their launch this week. Credit:Justin McManus

The Victorian ALP delivered a uninteresting funds, withholding lots for November’s state election marketing campaign. In so doing, they echoed Scott Morrison’s technique – placing them at odds with their federal Labor comrades arguing the alternative. “Stay the course, stick with what you know, safe hands, steered us through the pandemic …” and so forth. It sounded as unconvincing coming from an ALP premier because it did from a Coalition prime minister.

Meanwhile, the state opposition discovered themselves echoing among the traces that in any other case had been coming out of the mouth of Anthony Albanese – “no agenda, tired, playing politics with the finances, racking up reckless debt, can’t control spending, rorts, jobs for mates…” and so forth.