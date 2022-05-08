Ousted federal Liberals could bolster Victorian party’s firepower
This week, some politicians prolonged the annual Comedy Festival into May. Tim Pallas cracked jokes as he revealed the state funds. Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese traded substance for satire. Sadly, no person laughed.
Despite some lame makes an attempt at zingers to raise the nation’s spirits throughout a tedious and uninspiring federal marketing campaign, domestically we noticed roles reversed after the less-than-theatrical reveal of the Victorian funds.
The Victorian ALP delivered a uninteresting funds, withholding lots for November’s state election marketing campaign. In so doing, they echoed Scott Morrison’s technique – placing them at odds with their federal Labor comrades arguing the alternative. “Stay the course, stick with what you know, safe hands, steered us through the pandemic …” and so forth. It sounded as unconvincing coming from an ALP premier because it did from a Coalition prime minister.
Meanwhile, the state opposition discovered themselves echoing among the traces that in any other case had been coming out of the mouth of Anthony Albanese – “no agenda, tired, playing politics with the finances, racking up reckless debt, can’t control spending, rorts, jobs for mates…” and so forth.
The reality is that each the current federal and this week’s state budgets had been typical and missing creativity. Neither even begin fixing the large issues that have to be addressed.
Dan Andrews has belatedly boosted spending on hospitals, together with one in Melton finally, promised at election after election. Did the pandemic so completely devour the power and funds of the Health Department that it might do nothing else for the previous two years?
Both budgets had been framed completely with re-election in thoughts. The exhausting selections have been kicked down the street – to a 2023 post-election funds. And subsequent 12 months – effectively, fasten your seatbelts.
It is absurd to have a federal election marketing campaign the place the phrases “tax reform’ dare not be spoken. Surely the GST will go as much as 15 per cent, whoever is in energy. There is not any various.