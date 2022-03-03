Australia

Out and about in Albany this weekend

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham6 mins ago
26 1 minute read


THURSDAY

Festival of Birds & Biodiversity Symposium 2022, UWA Albany, 8.30am

Dan Oltmans Live, Wilson’s Brewery Bar, 5pm

Evan Ayres and The Swing Kings, Six Degrees, 6pm

Home Made Jam Open Mic, The White Star Hotel, 8.30pm

FRIDAY

In Cahoots, Albany Town Hall, 10am

Rainbow Coast Big Band, Stirling Club, 6pm

Pinstripe Live, The White Star Hotel, 9pm

SATURDAY

Graze Mount Barker 2022, Mount Barker Wines, 10am

State Downhill Round 1, Shadforth, 10am

Book Buddies, Three Anchors, 10am

In Cahoots Artist Talk, Albany Town Hall, 11am

Parish Lane Wine Tasting, Cheynes Beach Caravan Park, 2pm

The Big 80s Bash, Retravision Stadium Sporting Precinct, 6pm

Ra Ra Viper supported by The Morsels, Six Degrees, 8.30pm

SUNDAY

Southern Ports Albany Sprint Triathlon, Middleton Beach, 7am

Resin Coasters Workshop, Beryl Grant Community Centre, 2pm

Wammy Live, Wilson’s Brewery Bar, 3pm

David Rastrick Solo, The Hilton Garden Inn, 3pm



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham6 mins ago
26 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button