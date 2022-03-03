Out and about in Albany this weekend
THURSDAY
Festival of Birds & Biodiversity Symposium 2022, UWA Albany, 8.30am
Dan Oltmans Live, Wilson’s Brewery Bar, 5pm
Evan Ayres and The Swing Kings, Six Degrees, 6pm
Home Made Jam Open Mic, The White Star Hotel, 8.30pm
FRIDAY
In Cahoots, Albany Town Hall, 10am
Rainbow Coast Big Band, Stirling Club, 6pm
Pinstripe Live, The White Star Hotel, 9pm
SATURDAY
Graze Mount Barker 2022, Mount Barker Wines, 10am
State Downhill Round 1, Shadforth, 10am
Book Buddies, Three Anchors, 10am
In Cahoots Artist Talk, Albany Town Hall, 11am
Parish Lane Wine Tasting, Cheynes Beach Caravan Park, 2pm
The Big 80s Bash, Retravision Stadium Sporting Precinct, 6pm
Ra Ra Viper supported by The Morsels, Six Degrees, 8.30pm
SUNDAY
Southern Ports Albany Sprint Triathlon, Middleton Beach, 7am
Resin Coasters Workshop, Beryl Grant Community Centre, 2pm
Wammy Live, Wilson’s Brewery Bar, 3pm
David Rastrick Solo, The Hilton Garden Inn, 3pm