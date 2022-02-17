Out of jail and into a job: Revolutionary program gives a second-chance to Aussie youths

A revolutionary program is giving Aussie youths a second likelihood by serving to them enter the workforce and dramatically cut back the prospect of them reoffending.

This article was created in partnership with Westpac.

Mick Cronin is on a mission to appropriate the large false impression in terms of individuals who’ve been in jail.

“Not everyone that goes to prison is bad and going to prison does not have to set a particular life path. Most people who are in prison have just never been given the right opportunity to change or the right pathway to change,” he says.

Mr Cronin leads YMCA Victoria’s social enterprise ReBuild, which trains and employs younger folks leaving the prison justice system to work throughout landscaping, gardening, portray, carpentry, and different property upkeep abilities.

“ReBuild shows young people sitting in jail cells or at home on various orders that there’s an opportunity for them to change their ways, go and get a job and build a potential career,” Mr Cronin says. “And in doing so, we show them life doesn’t have to involve the consistent cycle of offending and reoffending and everything that goes along with that as well.”

ReBuild recruits inmates and begins coaching workshops whereas they’re inside to be prepared for employment once they go away the justice system. Overseeing this system are certified tradespeople who prepare, mentor and supervise the youths on residential, business and authorities contracts.

Mr Cronin says the companies that award Rebuild contracts worth the enterprise’s multifaceted propositive.

“At the end of the day, you can use anyone you want to do the job. Or you can be brave, and you can use ReBuild, a social enterprise,” he says.

Still, Mr Cronin says ReBuild should not be handled like a charity.

“We’re a fully-fledged business, and we compete like that with the big guys,” he says. “If you give us big contracts, we’ll meet your needs as anyone else would do. But at the same time, you’ll be directly having a massive impact on these young people’s lives and the community.”

ReBuild helps its employees discover one other job to proceed their careers when the time comes.

Reoffending charges have dropped greater than 90 per cent for former inmates concerned within the revolutionary employment program.

Beyond the statistics, Mr Cronin says the social enterprise’s most important measure of success is seeing younger folks transition into maturity who’ve careers, get married and change into fathers.

“That’s our biggest success,” he says. “We have young people consistently thank us. I love hearing that, but I always tell them like, ‘You don’t have to thank us, you can thank yourself. You do everything for yourself; we’re just here to be kind of a safety net for you.’

“And now you are on the opposite facet of it the place you have obtained a profession, and you have your loved ones again, and you are a constructive position mannequin.”

Mr Cronin says it’s a great privilege to impact many lives positively.

“It’s not simply younger folks’s lives; it is their households,” he explains. “We’re additionally benefiting society and authorities financial savings in each form and type. We’re additionally making communities safer. And in doing so, lowering victims.”

Since 2010, Westpac Foundation has awarded ReBuild $300,000 in funding, with a further $200,000 committed over the next two years to continue the program’s trajectory in assisting more disadvantaged youth in finding meaningful employment.

Established over 140 years ago, Westpac Foundation focuses on harnessing long-term partnerships with social enterprises and community organisations that create jobs and opportunities for people to overcome barriers to work.

“Westpac is proud to help the good work of YMCA ReBuild, an revolutionary organisation that’s having a major affect on younger folks re-entering the group by offering mentorship, course, and employment pathways,” says Ross Miller, Chief Customer Engagement officer at Westpac. “The funding and help supplied by Westpac Foundation will assist YMCA ReBuild help younger folks as they transition again into mainstream society.”

Westpac Foundation is dedicated to serving to create a extra inclusive Australia to assist social enterprises create 10,000 jobs by 2030.

