Out of the ‘muck’ and uncertainty, the Easter message brings hope
Rick Hall’s parishioners at St Peter’s Anglican Church in Richmond reside in a group whose religion sooner or later has been shaken by floods, a pandemic and bushfires. But amid that ongoing uncertainty, the Easter message brings a message of hope.
“The resurrection of Jesus gives us confidence about the future that is secure and unchangeable even when everything around us is not going the way that we expect,” Hall says. “Good Friday reminds us that Jesus stepped into the muck of our world and experienced the worst of it so that he could secure that future for us.”
In his Easter message, Anglican archbishop of Sydney Kanishka Raffel says he was horrified by photographs of war-torn Ukraine.
“Like me, you have no doubt been horrified by the footage on our screens of Russian tanks ploughing through cities in Ukraine and apartment blocks, even hospitals, being blown apart by war,” he stated.
“We cry out to God for justice and peace and ask, has God forsaken us? God has planted the Cross of Christ in history so that we would know, for all time, that we are not forgotten, and we are loved.
“This Easter, it has become clear in a striking way that this world needs the forgiveness, judgement and healing that lie at the heart of the Cross of Christ”.
Catholic archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher stated folks had been via darkish occasions in Australia and world wide. But the resurrection of Christ introduced some gentle throughout the darkness.
“A light that says, amidst our darkest anxieties, there is refuge and comfort: Jesus the light of faith. A light that says that after suffering comes redemption: Jesus the light of hope,” he stated.
Wayne Alcorn, nationwide president of Australian Christian Churches stated the cross of Christ was a “finish line, signifying an end to the weight of sin and painful past – but it is also a starting line, for a new, revitalised life of promise, blessing and restoration”.