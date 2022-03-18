Out on R500k bail for alleged corruption, Edwin Sodi now granted R150k bail on attempted murder charge | News24

Edwin Sodi was granted bail of R150 000.

He faces tried homicide costs for allegedly attempting to kill his estranged spouse and her pal.

Sodi denies the allegations.

Controversial entrepreneur Edwin Sodi was on Friday granted R150 000 bail on the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on tried homicide costs.

Sodi handed himself over on the Sandton police station final week after he allegedly assaulted his estranged spouse, Nthateng Lerata, and her male pal at their Bryanston house.

After he was granted bail, the Justice of the Peace, Neelan Karikan, ordered Sodi to not talk or intervene with witnesses and to stay at his premises in Morningside till the finalisation of the case.

He was ordered to not depart the home, except he had made prior preparations with the investigating officer. However, he’s entitled to go away his premises for courtroom functions.

READ | Woman hides under her bed as gunshots ring in Cape Town suburb

Sodi needed to hand over all keys to the house the place Lerata lives.

He faces costs of tried homicide, assault with the intention to do grievous bodily hurt, and two counts of pointing a firearm.

According to the cost sheet, Sodi unlawfully and deliberately tried to kill Lerata by trying to shoot her on 10 March.

The cost sheet additional acknowledged that Sodi unlawfully and deliberately assaulted Faizal Motlekar, Lerata’s pal, by hitting him with a firearm on his head, with the intention of inflicting him grievous bodily hurt.

He can be accused of getting pointed a firearm at Lerata and Motlekar “without good reason to do so”.

Edwin Sodi testifying on the Zondo Commission in 2020. Gallo Images Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

In an affidavit he submitted in courtroom for his bail software, Sodi says he was born in 1973 in Modjadiskloof in Limpopo, and that his father died in 2017.

His mom, he says, lives in a village referred to as Senakwe in Limpopo. He went on to say that he acquired married in 2000 and had a son, who was born in 2003. He was divorced in 2004 and met the complainant within the matter, Lerata, in 2005.

“Nthateng and I have had an on-and-off relationship for some time. She had a son from the previous relationship, who was three years old at the time. Nthateng and I are embroiled in litigation regarding our relationship.”

READ | Ramaphosa appoints Zondo as Chief Justice

In the affidavit, Sodi mentioned Lerata contended that they have been married in keeping with customary legislation, but it surely was not true.

In 2008, he mentioned, he had a short-lived relationship with one other girl. His second little one, a daughter, was born from that relationship.

He broke up along with her and met one other girl, who gave start to his third little one.

During that point, he additionally had a relationship with a special girl, who gave start to his fourth little one. He began seeing Lerata once more in late 2011.

“It was during that stage that she fell pregnant with her second child. She gave birth to our daughter, my fifth child.”

According to Sodi, the woman, who’s 9, lives with Lerata on the home that belonged to his household belief in Bryanston. He says he broke up with Lerata in 2015 – and his sixth little one was then born in 2018 after a relationship with one other girl.

He claimed that he was served with an interim safety order on 15 March and he wanted to be again in courtroom on 23 March to offer the explanation why the order shouldn’t be made last. He mentioned he would oppose the applying as a result of it was “based on false information and it was one-sided”.

Sodi mentioned he could be pleading not responsible within the tried homicide case introduced by Lerata and Motlekar, saying he had no earlier convictions.

He, nevertheless, has a pending matter in Bloemfontein associated to fraud and corruption.

Sodi, along with former Free State premier Ace Magashule, former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli and former human settlements head of division Nthimotse Mokhesi, have been in 2020 charged with fraud, corruption, theft and cash laundering, amongst different costs, associated to a R255 million contract for the evaluation and elimination of asbestos from roofs and/or housing in Free State.

Sodi is at present out on R500 000 bail in that matter.

In his affidavit, Sodi mentioned he commonly assisted his prolonged household in Limpopo financially and his incarceration would result in monetary pressure to many, together with the workers at his corporations.

He owns a number of immovable properties and vehicles, corresponding to a Rolls Royce Dawn, Bentley Supersport, Bentley Continental, Porsche S and a Ferrari FF.

Clothing

Sodi says he additionally owns numerous movable property, comprising family and private gadgets, in addition to clothes and jewelry, price R10 million.

In denying the allegations, Sodi mentioned he had pushed previous his home on the night time in query and noticed that it was in complete darkness.

“I suspected that this had possibly been caused by load shedding or other Eskom related problems. I had installed a generator, which was supposed to supply electricity and automatically switch on in the event of power failure.

“I preserve the generator and I provide gasoline for it. I thus went to examine it as a result of the safety lights being off creates a harmful scenario.”

READ | This is worse than the 2008 attacks – Poverty, govt failure push foreigners, locals to the brink in Alexandra

He claims that he knocked on the entrance door, however didn’t get a response and entered the house along with his personal set of keys.

“I heard suspicious sounding noises and went to examine. I encountered Nthateng and Faizal (the complainants) partaking in intercourse in circumstances the place my nine-year-old daughter may have walked in on them at any time.

“This was in the theatre to which my daughter has free access and frequents,” he mentioned.

According to Sodi, he took Lerata and Motlekar to process about it, however was attacked by the latter.

“I lawfully warded off his attack by hitting him on the head with my cellular phone. This resulted in him having a cut on his head. I did not have a firearm with me. I don’t even possess one.”

Sodi mentioned he had no need to flee the nation as a result of his enterprise pursuits and shut household all reside within the nation.

The matter was postponed to 31 May.

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.