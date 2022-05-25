Out to lunch: Russian envoy to EU claims packed schedule despite public freeze-out

Press play to take heed to this text

Moscow’s prime envoy to Brussels has devoted the previous 17 years to fostering EU-Russia relations.

There’s isn’t a lot to point out for it at the moment.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, relations between the EU and his bosses in Moscow have — within the phrases of ambassador Vladimir Chizhov himself — hit their “lowest point since their inception 30 years ago.”

“The EU no longer considers my country to be a strategic partner,” added Chizhov, who referred to as himself a “living monument” to the concept of a strategic partnership between Europe and Russia.

Instead of a partnership, Russia’s relations with the EU could possibly be described, generously, as icy. The bloc has thumped Moscow with sanctions on every thing from luxurious items to banking and dozens of Russian diplomats have been despatched residence.

But because the warfare in Ukraine drags on, European unity on the severity and scope of the sanctions has fissured. The bloc has stopped wanting imposing an oil or gasoline import ban, and a few nations have gone as far as to accede to Russian calls for to pay for power imports in rubles — a concession that Chizhov claims a hand in.

Chizhov additionally stated that, regardless of Russia’s public rejection in Brussels, behind the scenes he’s nonetheless getting loads of face time with envoys from different nations, together with EU ones. “This week I had three lunches in five days,” he instructed POLITICO within the Russian embassy’s tea room on Friday, patting his stomach and gesturing towards the eating room subsequent door. (Unlike the Russian ambassador to Washington, Chizhov has not but seen his chef expelled.) The diplomat added that he was in contact with “lots of people,” holding a schedule filled with Zoom calls and diplomat lunches, although he repeatedly declined to establish who he’d met or what nations they represented.

Adding to Chizhov’s workload: selecting up the slack from the unprecedented expulsion of 19 Russian diplomats from the EU mission, together with specialists on power, agriculture, transport and the Iran nuclear deal. (Some 40 stay, he stated.)

But the diplomat declined to supply particulars about his actions in Brussels, and he has a fame for stating falsehoods. In January, a couple of days earlier than Russia invaded Ukraine, he referred to as Western authorities warnings about stated invasion “hysterical.” More lately, he instructed Sky News that any civilian deaths in Ukraine might “not be at the hands of Russian armed forces.”

It’s the type of declare that’s led diplomats from another nations to jot down off Chizhov as not being price their time.

“He is someone who will say absolutely anything no matter how absurdly untrue,” stated former U.S. Ambassador to the EU Anthony Gardner, including that he’d chosen to not meet with Chizhov throughout his tenure from 2014 to 2017. “I knew it would be a waste of time.”

Asked if his communication playbook, which incorporates a number of blanket denials about reported Russian misdeeds, had proved efficient in any method, Chizhov stated: “It’s not for me to judge whether my persuasion strategy is successful, highly successful or partially successful. It’s up to others,” including: “It’s certainly not a total disaster, or else they wouldn’t have kept me for so long here.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov in 2012 | Alexei Nikolsky/AFP by way of GettyImages

None of which stops Chizhov from making additional claims, together with that he, and Moscow, have extra mates than public statements from Western leaders would counsel.

Take European lawmakers. “When you talk to them one-to-one, they seem to be understanding,” he stated.

Sure, once they get collectively and vote within the European Parliament, those self same MEPs usually vote for resolutions that “are, on many occasions, outrageous,” he stated. Yet there’s “one good thing” about these resolutions, he stated: They’re non-binding.

Sporting a blue-gray swimsuit and sky blue tie, Chizhov remained wryly chipper at the same time as he lamented the rising “misperceptions” which have, in his view, poisoned Moscow-Brussels relations for greater than a decade.

He stated that nothing concerning the West’s response to Russia’s warfare on Ukraine surprises him though, in his eyes, it’s all misguided. Commenting on Finland’s latest request to affix NATO, he stated the nation would go from “punching above its weight” to a “backwater of NATO,” and that European economies will endure extra from fossil gasoline sanctions than Russia (“so-called sanctions,” he quipped, arguing that solely the U.N. can impose these past the nationwide stage).

Practically subsequent door to the U.S. Mission on Brussels’ Rue du Regent, Russia’s artwork nouveau embassy has displays about happier instances with (elements of) the West, together with the shared struggle in opposition to the Nazis in World War II and a timeline of bilateral Russian-EU summits. The final a type of was in January 2014 — the deliberate summertime gathering within the Russian metropolis of Sochi was canceled after the annexation of Crimea.

“I haven’t forgiven the European Union for failing to come,” Chizhov stated. “I was planning to go there myself.”

The finish of these summits additionally meant he acquired so much much less direct contact with Vladimir Putin. They’re not recurrently in direct contact — however Chizhov stated with satisfaction that he had performed a task in facilitating final month’s name between European Council President Charles Michel and the Russian president. (A spokesperson for Michel declined to remark in a method that shed any gentle on Chizhov’s position or reply questions on Russian contacts with Michel’s crew).

Chizhov, 68, has been dedicated to European affairs even earlier than his 2005 arrival in Brussels, with stints at Russian embassies in Cyprus and Greece; an OSCE posting in Vienna; and numerous roles associated to Europe and U.Ok. coverage on the overseas ministry.

It’s an unusually lengthy Brussels sojourn that has seen Chizhov stay in his put up whereas lots of his friends have moved onto their fifth or sixth diplomatic posting. That stated, the ambassador stated he could possibly be recalled at any time and that “psychologically,” he was ready for “any development.”

Should that day come, he could discover it tough to get again to Moscow.

Most direct journey routes have been minimize off, placing a damper on his journeys residence — however Chizhov added that there are methods to journey again, by way of Dubai for instance.

Before retreating into his chambers, Chizhov put in a ultimate bid for rebuilding the EU-Russia relationship.

“Before you guys burn all the bridges, think of the effort you will need to repair them,” he stated. As for Russia, he added, “We are not burning any bridges.”