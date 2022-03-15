Outflows from Russia unlikely to benefit Asian markets | russia, ukraine, fund flows, msci, ftse | FinanceAsia

Pressured to take a stance in opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine final month, corporates and fund managers have acknowledged their intention to tug investments from the market, with index suppliers, FTSE Russell and MSCI saying final week that they might take away Russian shares from their rising market indexes.

While Asia might sound a lovely vacation spot for this newly out there capital, nobody nation within the area is prone to profit considerably, at the very least within the brief crew, consultants imagine.

Russia’s expulsion from the indexes is unlikely to have a significant affect on flows from passive funds monitoring MSCI and FTSE Russell, due to Russia’s small illustration in these…