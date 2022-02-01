‘Outlier’: Where Australia is falling behind

For all of Australia’s successes in holding Covid-19 instances and deaths as little as potential, consultants say we’re falling behind the remainder of the world in a single key space.

A coalition of Australian consultants that features a few of the greatest minds within the discipline of infectious illnesses has a blunt message for these working the nation: We are falling behind.

Australia’s dealing with of the pandemic is usually measured by way of instances, deaths, lockdowns and reopenings.

Mistakes have been made alongside the best way, however 2022 represents a concerted effort to “live with the virus”.

That means (most) borders are open, face-to-face studying is again and companies are as soon as once more welcoming prospects.

The plan just isn’t with out hurdles — most governments have acknowledged there shall be bumps alongside the best way.

But consultants say Australia’s efforts to dwell with Covid-19 are lacking one factor that might hold thousands and thousands of individuals secure — higher masks.

OzSage is a multi-disciplinary community of Australian consultants that features infectious illnesses skilled Professor Raina MacIntyre and public well being skilled Professor Nancy Baxter, amongst dozens of others.

On Monday the group wrote an open letter to authorities calling for an pressing rethink on masks.

“Australia is an outlier in regards to not yet recommending or providing high-quality face covering that provide filtration — respirators N95/P2/KF94/FFP2 and ensuring they are provided to the community,” the group wrote.

“The particular masks we are recommending are technically advanced and are known as respirators and do more than cloth or surgical masks to stop you from breathing the Covid-19 virus.”

The group went on to explain how simply Covid-19 is transmitted within the air by way of small particles, often called aerosols, and the way common fabric masks usually are not capable of forestall them getting into the airways.

“These small particles are produced by breathing, talking, and coughing, and they float and linger in the air like cigarette smoke.

“Unlike respirators where air is breathed in through the mask material filtering the air, surgical masks do not seal around the face, so unfiltered air is breathed in via the gaps around the mask. Respirators filter out these small particles containing virus.”

The group cited new measures underway within the US the place 400 million N95 respirators are being supplied free to the general public.

“Covid-19 is an airborne disease. It is therefore crucial that members of the community have the necessary high-quality masks and information to know how to keep themselves safe from Covid-19.

“This is especially true in Australia because two doses of vaccine does not protect well against Omicron and the rates of third dose vaccination are low. Even three doses are not fully protective.

“To minimise community transmission, cloth and surgical masks should be urgently replaced

with respirators.”

NSW Health has details about the P2 masks on its web site. It reads: “Disposable P2/N95 face masks (also known as P2/N95 respirators) are able to filter out very fine particles from the air when worn correctly.

“They help reduce exposure to bushfire smoke / poor air quality and associated health effects. P2/N95 face masks are widely available from hardware stores and other safety equipment suppliers.”

The message is that individuals ought to have three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine but in addition put on a well-fitted masks when round others.

Linsey Marr, a researcher at Virginia Tech University, says “cloth masks are not going to cut it with Omicron.

Speaking with National Public Radio in the US, she said KN95 masks or N95 masks are the only masks which offer enough protection against Omicron when it is airborne.

“[People] should feel pretty safe because the booster provides strong protection against severe outcomes, and even if infected people are present and releasing viruses into the air, a properly fitting N95 will reduce the amount you breathe in by 95 per cent or more,” she stated.

It is a message being shared by different consultants.

Researchers at Duke University discovered that N95 masks have been the best in holding droplets away. According to USA Today, the analysis carried out final 12 months discovered N95 masks have been 99 per cent efficient in blocking respiratory droplets.

Leana Wen from George Washington University’s Milken Institute of Public Health instructed CNN that fabric masks is not going to do the job with so many instances of Omicron round.

“We need to be wearing at least a three-ply surgical mask,” she stated.

“You can wear a cloth mask on top of that, but do not just wear a cloth mask alone.

“Cloth masks are little more than facial decorations. There’s no place for them in light of Omicron.

“This is what scientists and public health officials have been saying for months, many months, in fact.

“If we’re going to go as far as to say that masks are required, when we don’t come from a mask-wearing culture and people don’t like wearing masks, at least recommend that they wear the most effective mask.”