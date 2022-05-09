‘Outrageous’: Kerr eyes double after freakish strikes secure league title
Sam Kerr enters this weekend’s FA Cup remaining in career-best scoring type after a shocking brace helped Chelsea to a 4-2 win over Manchester United that secured a third consecutive league title for the Blues and the golden boot for the Matildas captain.
The 28-year-old striker was hailed as “world-class” and “outrageous” by her membership coach Emma Hayes after netting two spectacular objectives on the ultimate day of the Women’s Super League, placing Chelsea on monitor for one more home double.
Kerr struck a strong volley from the sting of the field to stage the scores at 2-2 a minute after half-time earlier than sealing the win with a late contender for purpose of the season simply after the hour, chipping the goalkeeper with a 25-metre volley struck on the flip, initially receiving the ball together with her again to purpose.
“The second one was world-class, it was outrageous, audacious,” Hayes mentioned. “She’s the best for a reason and she stepped up once again for this football club. I said, ‘Come to Chelsea and you’ll win trophies’, and I can sit here confidently and say we both made the right decision. I don’t know what words I could use to sum up this person next to me.”
Had it not been for the brilliance of Kerr, it might have been London rivals Arsenal celebrating the league title. The Gunners, who boast Matildas pair Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley, beat West Ham 2-0 on the ultimate day and would have leapfrogged Chelsea into prime spot if the Blues had not overcome United. As it was, the Blues completed only one level forward of the Gunners.
Kerr’s heroics sealed her sixth trophy in three seasons since making the transfer to England and introduced her a second successive golden boot for the highest scorer within the league. Her double towards United introduced her tally to twenty objectives in simply 22 league video games this season.
“I don’t set myself out to win the golden boot, I just do what I can for my team to win,” Kerr mentioned. “With the first [goal], I don’t score too many lefties but just saw it come and thought I’d hit it.”
Last week, the Australian was named the women’s player of the year by the English Football Writers’ Association.
Chelsea completed 9 factors above third positioned City within the remaining league standings however misplaced the League Cup remaining to the Citizens in March.