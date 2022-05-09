‘Outrageous’: Kerr eyes double after freakish strikes secure league title

Sam Kerr enters this weekend’s FA Cup remaining in career-best scoring type after a shocking brace helped Chelsea to a 4-2 win over Manchester United that secured a third consecutive league title for the Blues and the golden boot for the Matildas captain.

The 28-year-old striker was hailed as “world-class” and “outrageous” by her membership coach Emma Hayes after netting two spectacular objectives on the ultimate day of the Women’s Super League, placing Chelsea on monitor for one more home double.

Kerr struck a strong volley from the sting of the field to stage the scores at 2-2 a minute after half-time earlier than sealing the win with a late contender for purpose of the season simply after the hour, chipping the goalkeeper with a 25-metre volley struck on the flip, initially receiving the ball together with her again to purpose.

“The second one was world-class, it was outrageous, audacious,” Hayes mentioned. “She’s the best for a reason and she stepped up once again for this football club. I said, ‘Come to Chelsea and you’ll win trophies’, and I can sit here confidently and say we both made the right decision. I don’t know what words I could use to sum up this person next to me.”