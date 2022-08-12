Over 100 animals killed in suspected poisoning in Kruger National Park | Citypress

An additional 20 vultures have been found on the poisoning scene and have been in a foul situation. Photo: Supplied

Over 100 vultures and a hyena have died after feeding on a buffalo carcass close to Punda Maria within the Kruger National Park.

The grisly discovery was made on Thursday morning close to the park fence bordering a village.

Two comparable incidents have been reported in the identical space final yr.

“Rangers on patrol discovered the carcass of a buffalo, which appeared to have been laced with poison. They also found over 100 dead vultures and a dead hyena likely to have fed off the carcass,” SANParks stated.

With the help of the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT), these birds have been rushed to Shingwedzi and Moholoholo rehabilitation centres for remedy.

Yolan Friedman, CEO of the EWT and SANParks board member, expressed her concern that:

given the crucial standing of vultures globally, poisonings at this scale locations the species at growing danger of extinction.

The scene has been cordoned off for additional investigation and the carcasses have been burnt to make sure that there are not any additional poisonings.

Initial indications are that a few of the carcasses have been harvested for his or her physique components.

SANParks confirms that the matter has been referred to the police for investigation.

Gareth Coleman, the managing government of the Kruger National Park, stated: “This reprehensible act once again highlights the ever-present danger of poisoning by unscrupulous people. We cannot afford to let our guards down and we call on law-enforcement agencies outside the park to move swiftly to arrest the perpetrators.”

This is a growing story and shall be up to date sooner or later.