Over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Mariupol: Russian defense ministry

Russia’s defence ministry stated Wednesday greater than a thousand Ukrainian troopers have surrendered in Mariupol, a strategic port metropolis in japanese Ukraine that has been besieged by Moscow’s troops for over a month.

“In the city of Mariupol… 1,026 Ukrainian servicemen of the 36th marine brigade voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered,” the ministry stated in an announcement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ministry stated that the troopers surrendered close to the “Mariupol Metallurgical Plant named after Illich”, a big metal manufacturing facility.

Among the troops had been 162 officers and 47 had been girls, the ministry added. More than 100 had been wounded.

Russia is believed to be attempting to attach occupied Crimea and Moscow-backed separatist territories Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas and has laid siege to Mariupol firstly of its army operation.

Thousands of civilians are believed to have died within the metropolis, which has seen a few of the most intense preventing within the battle.

Read extra:

Russia attempting to centralize command with new army general: British intelligence

Zelenskyy offers to swap pro-Russian politician for Ukrainian prisoners

Biden accuses Russia’s Putin of committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine for first time