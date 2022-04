Ukraine’s prosecutor basic Iryna Venediktova on Sunday mentioned 1,222 our bodies have been discovered within the area across the capital Kyiv to date.

“We have actually now, only for this morning, 1,222 dead people only in Kyiv region,” Venediktova mentioned in an interview with Britain’s Sky News.

