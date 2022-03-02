Over 1,300 Indians Evacuated In 24 Hours, No Citizen Left In Kyiv: Centre

Russia instructed Kyiv residents to flee their houses and rained rockets on the town of Kharkiv

New Delhi:

India has evacuated 1,377 residents from war-torn Ukraine up to now 24 hours, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar mentioned at the moment.

“Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours, including the first flights from Poland. Carried back 1377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine,” Mr Jaishankar mentioned in a tweet.

Under Operation Ganga, launched to evacuate residents in Ukraine, India will function over 26 flights within the subsequent three days. With Ukraine’s airspace closed, airports in Romania, Hungary, Poland, and the Slovak Republic are getting used to fly out Indians.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla yesterday instructed reporters that no Indian is left in the Ukraine capital Kyiv.

Russia has launched an offensive on civilian areas in several cities and requested Kyiv residents to flee their houses. Satellite photos confirmed a protracted convoy of Russian troops on the roads resulting in Kyiv. Hundreds of tanks, towed artillery, armored and logistical automobiles may be seen within the photos launched by a US-based house know-how firm.

Around 16,000 Indian college students are nonetheless stranded in Ukraine. Since the Russian forces launched their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, stranded college students have been desperately in search of assist by way of media and social media, forwarding movies of their plight from railway stations, border posts, and bunkers. Alleging manhandling, they mentioned they weren’t being allowed to board trains.

Around 9,000 Indian nationals have left by varied particular flights.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday after months of pressure over the previous Soviet Republic’s proximity to NATO.