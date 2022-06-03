Over 150 Women Fall Ill After Suspected Gas Leak From Andhra Laboratory

The affected staff have been secure, stated state industries minister. (Representational)

Visakhapatnam:

Over 150 ladies, working in an attire manufacturing unit within the Brandix Special Economic Zone (SEZ), close to right here, fell sick following a suspected ammonia fuel leak from a close-by chemical laboratory on Friday. No casualties have been reported.

The fuel was suspected to have leaked from Porus Laboratories unit situated exterior the SEZ at Atchyutapuram however its affect was felt within the attire unit contained in the SEZ, the place a number of the ladies staff instantly fell unconscious after complaining of eyesore, nausea and vomiting.

Damaged scrubbers within the unit have been stated to have resulted within the fuel leak, officers stated after preliminary investigation.

The apparel-manufacturing items within the SEZ have been instantly shut down as a precautionary measure and personnel at work in different items have been evacuated to security.

The complete space has been sanitised following the incident.

State Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath advised PTI that the affected staff have been secure and the state of affairs was now below management.

“Only a few workers fell unconscious while most others suffered irritation in eyes and nausea. They were taken to hospitals in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam for treatment,” Amarnath stated.

Anakapalli district medical and well being officer Hemanth Kumar stated lots of the staff have recovered after first-aid was administered.

“Some of the workers were moved to private hospitals in Anakapalli where we have kept them under observation. There is no danger to anyone,” the DMHO stated.

District Superintendent of Police Gautami Sali stated they have been investigating into the reason for the incident.

“The workers are stable and the situation is under control,” she added.

Around lunchtime on Friday, staff within the seed attire unit beginning complaining of irritation in eyes, nausea and giddiness as a pungent odour out of the blue crammed the air.

They have been first taken to the well being centre within the SEZ and later taken to hospitals in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam.

Officials from the AP Pollution Control Board reached the Porus’ unit and, together with the engineers, plugged the fuel leak.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to senior officers concerning the fuel leak and directed them to take rapid steps to stop such incidents in future.

