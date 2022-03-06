Over 178.80 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered within the

nation crossed 178.80 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry

stated, Trend experiences citing Times of India.

On Saturday, greater than 23 lakh (23,23,288) vaccine doses have

been administered until 7 pm. The every day vaccination tally is

anticipated to extend with the compilation of ultimate experiences for the

day by late night time, it stated.

The ministry stated greater than 2.06 crore (2,06,08,011) precaution

doses have been administered to this point to the recognized classes of

beneficiaries — healthcare staff, frontline staff and people

aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

Cumulatively, 55,25,28,971 first doses and 44,93,76,379 second

doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to people in

the 18-44 age group throughout states and union territories for the reason that

begin of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, in line with the

ministry’s knowledge.

In the 15-18 age group, 5,53,65,272 first doses and three,07,53,607

second doses have been administered.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination protection has crossed 1,78,80,37,981

on Saturday, it stated.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16

with healthcare staff getting inoculated within the first part. The

vaccination of frontline staff began from February 2.

The subsequent part of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1

for folks over 60 years of age and people aged 45 and above with

specified co-morbid situations. The nation launched vaccination

for all folks aged greater than 45 years from April 1.

The authorities then determined to develop its vaccination drive by

permitting everybody above 18 to be inoculated from May 1.

The subsequent part of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from January 3

for adolescents within the age group of 15-18 years.

India started administering precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine to

healthcare staff, frontline staff, together with personnel deployed

for election obligation, and people aged 60 and above with comorbidities

from January 10 with the nation witnessing a spike in coronavirus

infections fuelled by its Omicron variant.