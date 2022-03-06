Over 178.80 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt
The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered within the
nation crossed 178.80 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry
stated, Trend experiences citing Times of India.
On Saturday, greater than 23 lakh (23,23,288) vaccine doses have
been administered until 7 pm. The every day vaccination tally is
anticipated to extend with the compilation of ultimate experiences for the
day by late night time, it stated.
The ministry stated greater than 2.06 crore (2,06,08,011) precaution
doses have been administered to this point to the recognized classes of
beneficiaries — healthcare staff, frontline staff and people
aged 60 and above with comorbidities.
Cumulatively, 55,25,28,971 first doses and 44,93,76,379 second
doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to people in
the 18-44 age group throughout states and union territories for the reason that
begin of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, in line with the
ministry’s knowledge.
In the 15-18 age group, 5,53,65,272 first doses and three,07,53,607
second doses have been administered.
India’s Covid-19 vaccination protection has crossed 1,78,80,37,981
on Saturday, it stated.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16
with healthcare staff getting inoculated within the first part. The
vaccination of frontline staff began from February 2.
The subsequent part of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1
for folks over 60 years of age and people aged 45 and above with
specified co-morbid situations. The nation launched vaccination
for all folks aged greater than 45 years from April 1.
The authorities then determined to develop its vaccination drive by
permitting everybody above 18 to be inoculated from May 1.
The subsequent part of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from January 3
for adolescents within the age group of 15-18 years.
India started administering precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine to
healthcare staff, frontline staff, together with personnel deployed
for election obligation, and people aged 60 and above with comorbidities
from January 10 with the nation witnessing a spike in coronavirus
infections fuelled by its Omicron variant.