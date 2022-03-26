Over 2 million Ukrainian refugees have entered Poland, according to UNHCR

By 23 March, greater than 10 million individuals had been pressured to flee their properties as a consequence of conflict in Ukraine, many displaced contained in the nation and greater than 3.5 million as refugees overseas.

Within three weeks, greater than two million refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Poland.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has been working with nationwide authorities, native administrations, municipalities and civil society on refugee and asylum points, and acknowledges the large assist of the Polish authorities and civil society.