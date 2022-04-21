Over 20 Crore Unutilised Covid Vaccine Doses Available With States: Centre

More than 192.27 crore vaccine doses have been offered to states/UTs thus far. (Representational)

New Delhi:

More than 20.16 crore stability and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are nonetheless out there with states and union territories to be administered, knowledgeable the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its official assertion at present.

“More than 192.27 crore (1,92,27,23,625) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category,” mentioned the ministry.

“More than 20.16 crore (20,16,91,220) balance and unutilised COVID-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered,” it added.

The Union Government is dedicated to accelerating the tempo and increasing the scope of COVID-19 vaccination all through the nation, mentioned the ministry.

As per the ministry, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination began on January 16, 2021. The new part of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

As a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by offering them with Covid Vaccines freed from value.

In the brand new part of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and provide (freed from value) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine producers within the nation to states and UTs.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up by the supply of extra vaccines, and superior visibility of vaccines out there to the states and UTs for enabling higher planning by them and streamlining the vaccine provide chain.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)