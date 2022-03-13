Over 2,100 Mariupol residents killed since invasion began: Official

More than 2,100 residents of Ukraine’s besieged port metropolis of Mariupol have been killed since hostilities started, the native authorities mentioned Sunday.

“As of today, 2,187 Mariupol residents have died from attacks by Russia,” town council posted on Telegram.

It mentioned round 100 aerial bombs have been dropped on town. The bombing of a maternity and youngsters’s hospital wounded 17 on Wednesday and prompted worldwide condemnation.

The Azov Sea port metropolis of round half one million has been below siege since early this month and is dealing with what Ukraine and help companies name a “humanitarian catastrophe”, missing water or heating and working out of meals.

“People are in a serious situation for 12 days. There is no electricity, water, or heat in the city, there is almost no mobile communication, and the last supplies of food and water are running out,” the native authorities warned.

The authorities mentioned Wednesday that 1,207 civilians had died within the first 9 days of the siege of the strategic metropolis. They say round 400,000 persons are nonetheless trapped within the metropolis.

A convoy of help headed for Mariupol was blocked at a Russian checkpoint on Saturday, with hopes that it might arrive Sunday.

Turkey has requested Russia to assist evacuate its residents stranded in Mariupol, Ankara’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu mentioned Sunday.

