Over 21,900 Families Given Rs 50,000 Covid Death Aid In Delhi: Officials

A complete of 25,586 folks have died as a consequence of Covid in Delhi thus far, stated officers. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A complete of 21,914 households who’ve misplaced their family members to COVID-19 in Delhi have obtained a one-time monetary help of Rs 50,000 from the Delhi Disaster Response Fund (DDRF), officers stated on Sunday.

This quantity is along with the monetary help of Rs 50,000 being supplied by town authorities beneath the ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana’.

“A total of 25,586 people have died due to Covid in Delhi so far. Families of 21,914 of them have received one time ex-gratia of Rs 50,000. The remaining applications are being processed,” a authorities official stated.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday launched an extra quantity of Rs 100 crore to 11 districts for the cost of assistance from Rs 50,000 to the members of the family of people that have died of Covid in Delhi, officers stated.

The recent fund of Rs 100 crore is over and above Rs 100 crore launched to the districts earlier this month.

Under the ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana’ notified in June final yr, the Social Welfare Department of the Delhi authorities can be offering a month-to-month help of Rs 2,500 to households which have misplaced their sole breadwinner and to kids orphaned as a result of pandemic.