Over 330 killed since ISIS attacked Syria prison: Monitor

More than 330 individuals have been killed in heavy combating since ISIS militants first attacked a jail in northeast Syria, a conflict monitor stated on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ISIS fighters on January 20 launched their greatest assault in years on the Ghwayran jail within the Kurdish-controlled metropolis of Hasakeh, aiming to free fellow extremists, and dozens remained holed up inside on Sunday.

The demise toll in fierce clashes since then rose to 332 because the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) discovered over 50 extra our bodies in a single day in jail buildings and close by areas, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated.

The Britain-based group, which depends on a community of sources inside Syria, stated that 246 extremists, 79 Kurdish fighters and 7 civilians had been killed up to now within the ISIS assault and battles since.

“The newly discovered bodies were inside and outside the prison,” Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Observatory, advised AFP.

He stated the demise toll was prone to rise additional “because there are dozens of people who are wounded, others who are still missing, and information about more casualties” on each side.

The SDF introduced that they had recaptured the jail on Wednesday however intermittent clashes continued till Saturday between Kurdish fighters and extremists close to the jail.

On Saturday, an AFP correspondent noticed a truck carrying away piles of our bodies from an space close to the jail, believed to be these of ISIS fighters. A bulldozer dumped extra our bodies onto the truck, which then headed to an unknown location.

Farhad Shami, who heads the SDF’s media workplace, advised AFP that the our bodies can be buried in “remote, dedicated areas” beneath SDF management.

According to the SDF, round 3,500 inmates and ISIS attackers had surrendered to its forces since operations started to recapture the jail.

But Kurdish officers estimated that between 60 and 90 ISIS fighters have been nonetheless holed up within the jail basement and floor flooring.

Kurdish forces have repeatedly known as for all ISIS fighters to give up, whereas the Observatory stated that round 20 of them had turned themselves in on Saturday.

Read extra:

Clashes near Syria prison hit by ISIS: Monitor

At least 18 Kurdish fighters found dead in Syria jail hit by ISIS: Monitor

Dozens of armed militants still hold corner of Syria prison