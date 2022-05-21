Over 50 Democrat lawmakers ask for FBI probe into Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing

A bunch of 57 Democrat lawmakers penned a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday requesting an American-led investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

“We request the State Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) launch an investigation into the death of Ms. Abu Akleh,” the group of lawmakers wrote.

Abu Akleh was shot and killed final week whereas she was overlaying an Israeli army raid within the occupied West Bank. Israeli initially blamed Palestinian gunmen for her demise however later backtracked and mentioned they’d examine the place the bullet got here from.

But Palestine has refused at hand over the bullet, calling for a global investigation.

“The Israeli military claimed that the victims were caught between gunfire between Palestinian militants and Israeli Defense Forces. However, media and eyewitnesses had conflicting reports,” the US lawmakers wrote on Friday.

They welcomed the statements and actions taken by the Biden administration, which have condemned Abu Akleh’s demise and known as for an investigation. But the Biden administration has mentioned that Israel was able to finishing up a radical investigation by itself.

“However, given the tenuous situation in the region and the conflicting reports surrounding the death of Ms. Abu Akleh, we request the State Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) launch an investigation into Ms. Abu Akleh’s death,” the lawmakers wrote.

They additionally known as on the State Department to find out whether or not any US legal guidelines defending Abu Akleh, an American citizen, have been violated. “As an American, Ms. Abu Akleh was entitled to the full protections afforded to US citizens living abroad,” they mentioned.

“We have a duty to protect Americans reporting abroad,” learn the letter co-led by Congressmen Andre Carson, Bill Pascrell and Lou Correa.

Israeli forces have been additionally criticized for his or her violence throughout Abu Akleh’s funeral procession.

While her casket was being carried, tons of of Palestinians have been seen hoisting the Palestinian flag and chanting. Shortly after, Israeli forces rushed on the mourners, attacking them with batons, together with the pallbearers and resulting in the coffin dropping.

Blinken launched an announcement saying that the US was “deeply troubled to see the images of Israeli police intruding into her funeral procession.”

