Over 500 Families Live On Train Tracks As Assam Floods Affect 8 Lakh

The villagers declare they haven’t obtained a lot assist (File)

As Assam battles flood fury, over 500 households from two villages of the Jamunamukh district, reside on the railway tracks, the one excessive floor that didn’t submerge within the floodwaters.

People from Changjurai and Patia Pathar village have been left within the lurch after they misplaced nearly all the things they’d within the floods. The villagers, who’ve taken refuge underneath short-term shreds product of tarpaulin sheets, declare they haven’t obtained a lot assist from the state authorities and district administration over the past 5 days.

43-year-old Monwara Begum resides underneath a short lived shred alongside together with her household after their residence in Patia Pathar village was destroyed in floods. Four different households from have additionally joined them to outlive the floods. They all reside underneath the identical sheet in inhumane situations, with nearly no meals.

“For three days we were under the open sky, we then took some money on credit and bought this tarpaulin sheet. We are five families living under the same sheet, there is no privacy,” mentioned Monwara Begum.

Beauty Bordoloi’s household can also be dwelling in a tarpaulin sheet after dropping their residence in Changjurai village. “Our harvest-ready paddy crop was destroyed in floods. The situation remains uncertain as it is very difficult to survive like this,” she informed NDTV.

“The situation here is extremely challenging, there is no source of safe drinking water, we eat only once a day. We have only received some flatten rice over the last four days,” mentioned Ms Bordoloi’s relative Sunanda Doloi.

“We got help from government yesterday after four days. They gave us little rice, dal and oil. But some have not received even that,” Nasibur Rehman, one other flood sufferer from Patia Pathar informed NDTV.

The flood state of affairs in Assam stays grave, with over 8 lakh folks throughout 2,585 villages in 29 districts hit by the pure catastrophe. Fourteen folks have died within the floods and landslides triggered by pre-monsoon rains.

As many as 86,772 folks have taken shelter in 343 aid camps, whereas one other 411 aid distribution centres are additionally operational. The Army, paramilitary forces, and nationwide and state catastrophe aid forces have evacuated 21,884 folks from numerous flood-hit areas utilizing boats and helicopters.