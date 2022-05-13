Over 6 Million People Flee Ukraine, 90% Of Them Are Women, Children: UN

Ukraine struggle: The UN has estimated that greater than 8 million folks might flee Ukraine this yr.

United Nations:

More than six million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion started on February 24, figures from the UN refugee company stated on Thursday.

A complete of 6,029,705 folks had fled Ukraine as of May 11. Many had gone to neighbouring nations earlier than persevering with their journey, in accordance with the company’s devoted web site, with Poland internet hosting the most important quantity.

Women and kids symbolize 90 % of the refugees, with Ukrainian males aged 18-60 unable to depart as a result of being eligible for army service.

An additional eight million folks have additionally been internally displaced, in accordance with a examine by the International Organization for Migration.

Daily refugee flows throughout Ukraine’s borders have decreased significantly for the reason that outbreak of struggle.

In March alone, nearly 3.4 million Ukrainians fled their nation. That determine dropped to round 1.5 million in April.

Almost 493,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge overseas for the reason that starting of May.

The United Nations has estimated that greater than eight million folks might flee Ukraine this yr.

Ukraine’s pre-war inhabitants was 37 million, excluding the annexed Crimea peninsula and two separatist areas within the east managed by pro-Russia separatists.

