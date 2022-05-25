Over 80% Of 15-18 Age Group Has Got 1st Dose Of Covid Vaccine: Health Minister

India started inoculating these within the age group of 15-18 years from January 3.

Over 80 per cent of individuals aged between 15 and 18 years have acquired the primary dose of Covid vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated on Tuesday as the whole variety of jabs administered in India exceeded 192.65 crore.

More than 11 lakh (11,38,116) vaccine doses have been administered until 7 pm.

The every day vaccination tally is anticipated to extend with the compilation of the ultimate reviews for the day by late tonight, the ministry stated.

COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 years was began on March 16 and so excess of 3.31 crore adolescents on this age group have been administered the primary dose.

India started inoculating these within the age group of 15-18 years from January 3. Till now, 5.92 crore beneficiaries on this age group have been given the primary dose.

“Young India is taking the world’s largest vaccination drive to new heights! Over 80 per cent of youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” Mr Mandaviya tweeted.

A complete of fifty,177 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in these aged 18-59 years until 7 pm on Tuesday taking the whole precaution doses given on this age-group to 18,96,797 to this point, in keeping with the well being ministry knowledge.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 final 12 months with healthcare employees getting inoculated within the first part. Vaccination of frontline employees began from February 2 final 12 months.

The subsequent part of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 final 12 months for individuals over 60 years of age and people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid circumstances.

Vaccination for all individuals aged greater than 45 years started on April 1 final 12 months. The authorities then determined to develop the ambit of the vaccination drive by permitting everybody above 18 years to be inoculated in opposition to Covid from May 1 final 12 months.

Inoculation of adolescents within the age group of 15-18 years commenced on January 3.

India started administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline employees and people aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The nation started inoculating youngsters aged 12-14 from March 16 and in addition eliminated the comorbidity clause making all individuals aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

India on April 10 started administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.



