Over 800,000 teens immunized with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

Over 39,000 pregnant girls had been inoculated with the primary dose

of Pfizer vaccine as of May 21, Kazinform has realized from the Telegram channel

of the Inter-departmental fee preventing to stop the unfold

of COVID-19, Trend

experiences.

1,135,688 individuals acquired vaccinated with the primary dose of Pfizer

vaccine, together with 844,693 youngsters, 140,004 nursing moms and

39,330 pregnant girls.

The second dose was administered to 1,014,090 Kazakhstanis,

together with 793,228 youngsters, 128,564 nursing moms and 35,183

expectant mothers.