Over 800,000 teens immunized with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan
Over 39,000 pregnant girls had been inoculated with the primary dose
of Pfizer vaccine as of May 21, Kazinform has realized from the Telegram channel
of the Inter-departmental fee preventing to stop the unfold
of COVID-19, Trend
experiences.
1,135,688 individuals acquired vaccinated with the primary dose of Pfizer
vaccine, together with 844,693 youngsters, 140,004 nursing moms and
39,330 pregnant girls.
The second dose was administered to 1,014,090 Kazakhstanis,
together with 793,228 youngsters, 128,564 nursing moms and 35,183
expectant mothers.