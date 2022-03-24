World
Over half of Ukrainian children displaced by war: UN – Times of India
GENEVA: More than half of all kids in Ukraine have been displaced from their properties since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, the United Nations stated Thursday.
“One month of war in Ukraine has led to the displacement of 4.3 million children – more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population,” the UN kids’s company Unicef stated in an announcement, including that 1.8 million kids had fled the nation as refugees and a pair of.5 million have been now displaced inside Ukraine.
