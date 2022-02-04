Over-the-counter COVID tests will soon be free for Medicare recipients

toggle caption Mario Tama/Getty Images

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Medicare and Medicare Advantage recipients will probably be eligible without spending a dime over-the-counter COVID-19 assessments starting in early spring, the Biden administration introduced on Thursday.

The plan will enable for as much as eight assessments a month, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) mentioned in a media release Thursday.

Medicare is the federal medical health insurance program for Americans aged 65 and older, some youthful Americans with disabilities and people with sure diseases.

“This is the first time that Medicare has covered an over-the-counter test at no cost to beneficiaries,” CMS wrote within the launch.

“There are a number of issues that have made it difficult to cover and pay for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. However, given the importance of expanding access to testing, CMS has identified a pathway that will expand access to free over-the-counter testing for Medicare beneficiaries.”

The Biden administration has confronted criticism for its dealing with of sure elements of the pandemic, together with for its response to offering free, simply accessible testing for all Americans.

In response, the federal authorities introduced that starting earlier this 12 months, Americans would have the ability to request 4, free at-home tests to be delivered on to their doorways. The administration bought a half-billion assessments to assist that effort.

Biden has for months acknowledged the fatigue many COVID-weary Americans are feeling because the pandemic enters its third spring. But in his first formal press convention of the brand new 12 months, Biden admitted that his crew ought to have finished extra on testing sooner.

“This new initiative will enable payment from Medicare directly to participating pharmacies and other participating entities to allow Medicare beneficiaries to pick up tests at no cost. CMS anticipates that this option will be available to people with Medicare in the early spring,” CMS mentioned.

Individuals with private insurance plans have been capable of apply for reimbursement for assessments, as much as eight per individual, monthly, since final month.