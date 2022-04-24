Overdoses, not COVID-19, drive spike in LA homeless deaths

A brand new report reveals that almost 2,000 homeless folks died in Los Angeles County through the first yr of the pandemic, a rise of 56% from the earlier yr, pushed primarily by drug overdoses

LOS ANGELES — Nearly 2,000 homeless folks died in Los Angeles County through the first yr of the pandemic, a rise of 56% from the earlier yr, pushed primarily by drug overdoses, authorities mentioned.

The findings launched Friday in a report from the county’s Department of Public Health confirmed that regardless of preliminary fears, the virus itself was not the primary offender in deaths amongst California’s largest-in-the-nation unhoused inhabitants. But it did lower folks off from psychological health and substance abuse remedy after providers had been drastically lowered to stop the unfold of the virus.

Between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, the county recorded 1,988 deaths of homeless folks, up from 1,271 deaths throughout the identical interval a yr earlier, the report mentioned.

During each of these years, drug overdoses had been the main reason behind dying however elevated by 78% through the pandemic’s first yr. In the pre-pandemic yr, the Department of Public Health reported 402 deadly overdoses. In the yr after the outbreak, the quantity almost doubled to 715, the report mentioned.

The report discovered that 179 homeless folks died from COVID-19 through the pandemic’s first yr.

“The findings in this report reflect a true state of emergency,” mentioned First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis mentioned in an announcement. “In a civil society, it is unacceptable for any of us to not be profoundly disturbed by the shocking needs documented in this year’s homeless mortality report.”

A examine of San Francisco homeless deaths launched final month confirmed related findings: Between March 2020 and March 2021, there have been 331 homeless deaths recorded in San Francisco, greater than twice the variety of any earlier yr, with the main reason behind dying being drug overdose, based on a examine carried out by the University of California San Francisco and town’s Department of Public Health.

Los Angeles County is house to the Skid Row neighborhood, infamous for poverty and medicines and the place LA’s homeless inhabitants was as soon as largely confined. Now, rows of tents, cardboard shelters, battered RVs and makeshift plywood buildings are acquainted sights all through the nation’s second-most populous metropolis.

Cities and states throughout the nation are grappling with rising homelessness, in addition to psychological health crises. California has the most important unhoused inhabitants within the nation, estimated at 161,000 with almost 1 / 4 of that quantity affected by extreme psychological sickness, based on a 2020 depend of homeless folks required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The pandemic seemingly exacerbated an already rising drug and overdose drawback, pushed by the prevalence of fentanyl, authorities mentioned. Methamphetamine was concerned within the majority of deaths, at 75%, roughly the identical because the earlier yr. But the involvement of fentanyl in overdose deaths almost doubled to 45%, the report mentioned.

“The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on people experiencing homelessness has clearly extended beyond the immediate effects of this new and deadly virus,” mentioned Los Angeles Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “The pandemic has exacerbated stressors already burdening this vulnerable population.”

Young, Latino and Black folks experiencing homelessness drove the will increase in deadly overdoses, the report mentioned.

Coronary coronary heart illness was the second main reason behind dying within the first yr of the pandemic, accounting for 309 deaths and a rise of virtually 30% from the earlier yr, the report mentioned.