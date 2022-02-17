World
Overflowing Hong Kong hospitals forced to put Covid beds outside – Times of India
HONG KONG: Hong Kong hospitals are treating sufferers outdoors as a report surge in coronavirus instances pushes amenities past capability and throws town’s Covid Zero technique into disarray.
About a dozen aged residents, bundled up below blankets, had been pressured to attend on hospital beds outdoors the Caritas Medical Centre in Sham Shui Po, one of many metropolis’s poorest districts, on Wednesday. Another group of individuals, together with babies, sat in blue isolation tents throughout the highway as they waited to be assessed by medical workers.
While four-digit each day case numbers pale compared to international friends, town had beforehand hospitalized all contaminated folks as a rule. That stored Hong Kong largely virus-free for the final two years, however this outbreak has led to hundreds of mildly unwell or asymptomatic folks thronging emergency models. The inflow has prompted coverage modifications together with a plea from officers for these with Covid to remain residence until significantly sick.
Health authorities have mentioned they’re conscious of individuals ready outdoors hospitals and are on the lookout for different amenities they’ll use. The metropolis reported 4,285 new infections on Wednesday and there have been 16 sufferers in a important situation.
There’s strain to maneuver quick, with a chilly entrance set to brush by means of Hong Kong over the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to fall to about 10 levels Celsius, or decrease in some components, prompting considerations in regards to the further threat to the well being of weak residents pressured to attend outdoors.
