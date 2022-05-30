Overseas Aussies face long passport waits

Australians stored abroad throughout by COVID-19 border restrictions are going through new delays to return residence: passport renewal delays.

Processing time blow-outs and unprecedented demand for passports imply many overseas-based Australians are having to attend months to get up to date paperwork.

The state of affairs is so unhealthy that an Australian in New Zealand with an expired passport trying to begin the method this week wouldn’t be capable to journey till mid-September – even for emergencies.

“From realising I needed a new one in February, to getting it in May … it was quite the saga,” Adam Myers, an Australian citizen residing in Wellington, instructed AAP.

Mr Myers’ story is typical of plenty of individuals Australian Associated Press has spoke to in latest weeks.

Upon realising his passport was expired, the 41-year-old waited a month to get an appointment, after which round six weeks for his new passport to return.

New Zealand’s strict border legal guidelines have contributed to Mr Myers not setting foot in Australia since February 2020.

While he is itching to get residence for a go to, fortunately there was no urgent must return.

“My parents are both 70 plus … I didn’t need the passport as an emergency but I might have,” he mentioned.

Another Hamilton-based Australian – who declined to provide her title as her passport is presently being processed – was annoyed by related delays.

“You need to go to the consulate in person and the wait for appointments is six to eight weeks, with six week processing time after that,” she mentioned.

The Hobart-raised girl has tried to move residence beforehand through the pandemic, solely to be stymied by NZ’s border guidelines.

She mentioned she was grateful to NZ-based Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) employees doing their greatest.

“I was very lucky and received a phone call from the wonderful people at the consulate who are running a special Saturday session this week to try and get through the backlog,” she mentioned.

“But it’s still touch and go if the passport will arrive in time for my booked trip early July … and I just want to see my sister.”

DFAT says it has issued greater than 1.1 million passports since June 30 final 12 months – virtually double the 2020-21 monetary 12 months.

The common wait time for a passport for locally-based candidates is 17 enterprise days, although some Australians abroad are ready longer than three months.

“DFAT advises Australians to plan well ahead of their intended travel dates, including checking their passport’s expiry date,” a DFAT spokesman mentioned.

“Whether applying in Australia or overseas, customers should allow up to six weeks to get a new passport or renew one.”

Backlogs seem to have gotten worse in latest weeks.

As of Monday May 30, the Australian High Commission in New Zealand’s web site exhibits the following accessible appointment to resume or apply for a brand new passport – or perhaps a short-term emergency passport – in Auckland is August 2.

In Wellington, the wait is even better, to August 8 – with the suggested six-week ready time to comply with.