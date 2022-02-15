Overwhelmed Hong Kong hospitals set up outdoor wards

Two Hong Kong hospitals start inserting sufferers in beds exterior their entrances, as medical amenities wrestle to deal with town’s worst coronavirus wave to this point.

Before the present outbreak, Hong Kong handled all coronavirus sufferers in devoted isolation wards, however beds at hospitals and a brief mass remedy facility close to the airport have rapidly crammed up.

The territory’s chief Carrie Lam has nonetheless vowed to stay with the present zero-Covid method, at the same time as she guidelines out a mainland China-style arduous lockdown.