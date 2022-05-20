“Overwhelming”: Actor Kichcha Sudeep On PM Modi’s Language Comment

Kichcha Sudeep had countered Ajay Devgn’s declare that Hindi was India’s nationwide language.

New Delhi:

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep, whose rejoinder final month to his Bollywood peer Ajay Devgn in a web-based change renewed the controversy over a push for Hindi supremacy, welcomed remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the topic on Friday.

“I didn’t mean to start any riot or any kind of debate. It just so happened without an agenda. It was an opinion I voiced. It was an honour and a privilege to see the certain lines come out of the Prime Minister’s mouth,” he advised NDTV in an interview.

“Everybody who looks upon their language with regard and respect, it’s an overwhelming thing to see him speak this way,” Kichcha Sudeep stated.

“It is a warm welcome towards all languages. I am not just representing only Kannada, I’m talking about… everybody’s mother tongue has been respected today with those few statements from the Prime Minister and that is where I was coming from that day. We don’t look at Narendra Modi as just a politician, we look at him as a leader as well,” he added.

Kichcha Sudeep’s change final month with Ajay Devgn – who had claimed “Hindi was, is, and will always be our mother tongue and national language” a lot to the chagrin of proponents of India’s linguistic variety – had set off a contemporary spherical of debate over the primacy of languages within the nation.

“I was not trying to take on anyone. I have the right to say what my opinions are when it comes to certain topics,” he stated on Friday, clarifying the remarks, and rejecting strategies that the pro-Hindi got here due to insecurity within the Hindi movie business.

Weighing in on the controversy, PM Modi had earlier within the day stated that the BJP sees a mirrored image of Indian tradition in each Indian language and considers each Indian language worthy of reverence.

“Giving priority to local languages in the National Education Policy manifests our commitment to all regional languages. The BJP considers Indian languages the soul of Bharatiyata and the link to a better future for the country,” he stated.

“I want to mention this especially because attempts have been made in the recent past to create new controversies based on language. We have to constantly alert the people of the country about this,” the Prime Minister stated.