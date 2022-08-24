Owaisi vows to continue stir till BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s arrest over Prophet remarks

All India Majlis-e-Itehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday renewed his demand to arrest Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, who allegedly made derogatory feedback in opposition to Prophet Mohammad and sparked protests in Hyderabad.

“BJP and its MLA T Raja Singh issued a video expressing their hate against Prophet Muhammad. The Prophet lives in the hearts of Muslims… We will continue our protests till this MLA is arrested,” the Hyderabad MP was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

Earlier within the day, an AIMIM legislator sought expulsion of Singh from the Telangana Assembly. Following an uproar over his remarks, the saffron get together had on Tuesday suspended Singh from the party.

The BJP chief’s feedback in regards to the Prophet triggered large protests from employees of the AIMIM, who staged a sit-in in Hyderabad and referred to as for his arrest. Amid rising tensions within the metropolis, safety has been stepped up.

Singh, who is usually within the information for inflammatory speeches, on Monday launched a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. He can also be purportedly seen making some feedback in opposition to the faith in it. The video has now been pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded.

A day in the past, Owaisi had hit out on the BJP saying the saffron camp doesn’t need to see peace in Hyderabad. BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims. “Fight with us politically… however not like this. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP do not help these feedback then they need to react. I additionally condemn the slogans (Sar Tan Se Juda) that have been raised and can inform these folks to not take regulation into their arms.”

Singh was released on bail hours after his arrest on Tuesday. The Nampally metropolitan Justice of the Peace court docket had mentioned police had not adopted the right process equivalent to issuance of prior discover earlier than his arrest.