Owners of Sydney’s iconic Lansdowne Hotel leave over landlord’s hostel decision

Sydneysiders are in disbelief after one other iconic venue introduced a controversial transfer as restrictions lastly start to ease.

Sydney’s iconic Lansdowne Hotel has introduced its dwell music area is closing, however sadly for punters keen on the rock ‘n’ roll haven, this time it seems to be everlasting.

The three-tiered pub, positioned on the nook of Broadway, refurbished itself in 2017 and have become a hub for mid-tier bands and performers, providing reveals all through the week that includes quite a lot of native and touring acts.

Mary’s Group homeowners Jake Smyth and Kenny Graham introduced that they are going to be ending their time on the famed Lansdowne Hotel by April 2022, as a result of the present landlord requested the music area be became hostel lodging.

According to the pair, the transfer to intestine the brand-new area to show into one other flooring of lodging within the high-priced suburb was “not part of our vision”.

The improvement marks one more closure of an iconic Sydney spot, after Frankie’s Pizza introduced in 2021 it was being compelled to relocate as a result of related developmental stress within the inner-city.

The Lansdowne homeowners thanked punters and artists for his or her help in rebuilding the venue over two quick years, earlier than the coronavirus pandemic threw one other spanner within the works for the trade.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our time with the beloved Lansdowne Hotel is coming to an end. Our lease is due to expire in the coming months, and the Landlords have chosen to close the Gig Room to build more Hostel accommodation,” Mary’s Live posted to Instagram.

“This was not a part of our vision for the Lansdowne, and as such, we have decided to call time on our custodianship of this iconic live music venue.

“We will be working with the Landlords to facilitate the remaining shows until the end of April. Our reopening of the Lansdowne in June 2017 marked a seismic shift in the Live Music scene in Sydney, after years of closures and devastating lockouts.”

The pair, who additionally handle Mary’s Underground close to Circular Quay, promised to open additional venues within the metropolis to help the dwell music trade.

“We promise to continue to build stages and create spaces for the voices of our glorious city to emerge,” they mentioned.

“We thank every artist and staff member who played and served their community over the past five years. Because of you, the Lansdowne moved from a lifeless building, into one of the busiest live music venues in the country.”

The revitalised upstairs efficiency area was extremely regarded by musicians within the native scene, with stellar sound tools and acoustics providing artists rather more than a run-of-the mill nook pub.

Local musician Nigel Malcolm, who has carried out on the venue a number of occasions since its refurbish, says the transfer is an enormous blow for small bands choosing themselves up after two years of restrictions and uncertainty.

“One of the last bastions of Sydney‘s live music scene has been cast aside for pure profit. I wonder if they’ll play any music in the apartments that replace it,” he instructed information.com.au.

Punters and musicians took to Twitter to carry a digital vigil for the Lansdowne after the information broke.