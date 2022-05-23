Oxfam tells Davos: Time to tax growing billionaire club

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a brand new billionaire each 30 hours and now a million individuals may fall into excessive poverty on the identical tempo, Oxfam stated Monday because the Davos summit returns.

The worldwide charity stated it was time to tax the wealthy to assist the much less lucky as the worldwide elite gathered on the Swiss mountain haven for the World Economic Forum after a two-year Covid-induced absence.

Oxfam stated it expects 263 million individuals to sink into excessive poverty this yr, at a price of 1 million each 33 hours, as hovering inflation has added a cost-of-living disaster on prime of COVID-19.

By comparability, 573 individuals turned billionaires in the course of the pandemic, or one each 30 hours.

“Billionaires are arriving in Davos to celebrate an incredible surge in their fortunes,” Oxfam government director Gabriela Bucher stated in an announcement.

“The pandemic and now the steep increases in food and energy prices have, simply put, been a bonanza for them,” Bucher stated.

“Meanwhile, decades of progress on extreme poverty are now in reverse and millions of people are facing impossible rises in the cost of simply staying alive,” she stated.

Oxfam known as for a one-off “solidarity tax” on billionaires’ pandemic windfall to assist individuals going through hovering costs in addition to fund a “fair and sustainable recovery” from the pandemic.

It additionally stated it was time to “end crisis profiteering” by rolling out a “temporary excess profit tax” of 90 % on windfall income of massive firms.

Oxfam added that an annual wealth tax on millionaires of two %, and 5 % for billionaires, may generate $2.52 trillion a yr.

Such a wealth tax would assist elevate 2.3 billion individuals out of poverty, make sufficient vaccines for the world and pay for common well being look after individuals in poorer nations, it stated.

Oxfam based mostly its calculations on the Forbes listing of billionaires and World Bank information.

